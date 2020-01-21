INDEPENDENT TD Michael Healy-Rae has released a new campaign video seeking to capitalise on the renewed popularity of The Wolfe Tones' classic 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans'.

INDEPENDENT TD Michael Healy-Rae has released a new campaign video seeking to capitalise on the renewed popularity of The Wolfe Tones' classic 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans'.

TD Michael Healy-Rae releases Election 2020 campaign video to the tune of 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans'

Mr Healy-Rae's video, posted on his Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday, features shots of the Kerry TD walking around the constituency, addressing voters and speaking in Dáil Eireann.

The song's lyrics are adapted to the tune of 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans' and hail his independence, work ethic and Kilgarvan roots.

"Get out anyway you can and vote for the main man/It's Michael Healy-Rae, he's from Kilgarvan/You see how Healy-Rae will work both night and day/For the Kingdom, for the country in Dáil Éireann," the song goes.

The original song recently shot to number one in the music charts off the back of the government's controversial and now-postponed plans to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police.

Mr Healy-Rae has held a Dáil seat Kerry seat since 2011 and in 2016 he was re-elected along with his brother Danny Healy-Rae after a vote management strategy which divided the vast constituency into two.

A similar strategy is being deployed in this election.

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that gardaí have queried a fundraising raffle being organised by Mr Healy-Rae who said he is now awaiting further paperwork.

Online Editors