Taoiseach defends Harris and Murphy - but won't commit to them keeping jobs

The embattled ministers have been the focus of public ire over the crises in housing and health, yet Mr Varadkar says they remain “in good standing”.

The Taoiseach has revealed he hopes to reappoint Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee to their Brexit-related portfolios – but no other minister is safe.

Speaking on Independent.ie’s ‘Floating Voter’ podcast, Mr Varadkar also said he won’t make any further concession in the battle over pensions that has engulfed the election campaign.

People who are forced to retire at 65 will be €3,100 worse off under the Fine Gael plan than under Fianna Fáil’s. But Mr Varadkar said: “We’re not going to get involved in an auction on this.”

Mr Varadkar claims Fine Gael is still behind in the polls but is turning things around.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both launched their election manifestos yesterday which included multi-billion euro promises on health and housing.

The parties pledged to prioritise public spending over taxation in the ratio of 4:1 if they lead the next government.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin unveiled commitments including the hiring of 4,000 nurses and reductions in capital gains tax and USC rates.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael's manifesto prioritised the "squeezed middle" by offering a significant increase to standard rate income tax band - from €35,300 to €50,000.

He promised to hire 5,000 nurses and to provide free GP care to under 18s.

And after a week of scrambling to come up with coherent policies on the State pension, the two leaders also made their definitive pitch for the so-called 'grey vote'.

Fine Gael is to press ahead with raising the retirement age to 67 next year.

While there will be a transition payment for people forced to retire at 65 - the State Pathway Pension - it will be at the same rate as Jobseekers' Allowance of €188 per week.

This amounts to €3,120 a year less than a person on the State pension.

At 66, a person can move onto a non means-tested 'State Transition Pension' at the same rate as the current State pension (€248p/w). By contrast, Fianna Fáil has said it will pay a €248 'transition pension' from the age of 65.

Mr Martin's party will also set up a pensions commission, while deferring next year's planned increase in the pension age to 67.

Mr Varadkar told the 'Floating Voter' podcast that other parties were being "totally irresponsible", claiming they will have to freeze pensions in the future or else raise taxes on workers.

"Our young people might find once again in Ireland that the ladder gets pulled up behind them. So we're not going to get involved in an auction on this," he said.

"You can't seriously be standing up and be promising divil and all when it comes to housing and healthcare and welfare and taxes and also say that you're going to go back to the pension age as it was previously."

Mr Martin claimed yesterday that Fine Gael wants "the same plans and the same people" to deal with the major issues facing the country.

Mr Varadkar later confirmed that he will reappoint Mr Coveney as Foreign Affairs Minister "at least for the rest of the year".

"There is quite a short period between now and having to conclude the trade deal with Britain, which is really important for our economy. I'd like that team to be me, Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee."

Asked whether he could offer other ministers like Eoghan Murphy and Simon Harris similar assurances, Mr Varadkar said there would inevitably be "new names and new faces" in the next government.

"But both the people you mentioned, Eoghan Murphy and Simon Harris, are in good standing. They've had really tough briefs.

"What really disappoints me is the extent to which some people who don't have much solutions or new ideas when it comes to health and housing, they try to cover that up by targeting those two guys personally. I think that's kind of nasty."

Mr Varadkar is widely seen as having made a bad start to the election campaign but 10 days in he was positive.

"I think it's turning already actually. We did go into this election behind, we're probably still a bit behind.

"But I think the first week has actually gone quite well. I've had good feedback on the debate, for what it's worth, and certainly our candidates around the country are feeling better now than they were at this point in the 2016 campaign, which was one that we actually won, albeit very narrowly."

