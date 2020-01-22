Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey rules out general election bid

Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey has confirmed that she will not be contesting in the upcoming general election.

The announcement comes three months after the politician was removed from the general election ticket in Dún Laoghaire in an effort to draw a line under the long-running controversy.

In a statement this morning, Ms Bailey said she was ending her time as a public representative “with great sadness”.

"It is with great sadness that after 16 years as an elected representative in Dun Laoghaire, I will not be standing in this election.

"This is a role that I have been truly passionate, proud and humbled by. Both myself and my late father John Bailey enjoyed working for the people of Dun Laoghaire and it was a privilege to be their voice and public representative."

Ms Bailey went on to say that the last year had been "extremely difficult" time for her.

The past number of months have been extremely difficult for me both privately and politically, and there are a number of people I would like to thank for their kindness and support.

"Firstly, the team in my office whose support never wavered.

"The staff of the Oireachtas, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and my elected colleagues of all parties for their unfailing courtesy throughout.

"My constituents who gave me the honour of representing them and becoming the 100th woman elected to Dail Eireann in 2016," she said.

Ms Bailey, a TD for Dún Laoghaire since 2016, has been embroiled in controversy for the past nine months after the Irish Independent revealed that she had filed a personal injury claim over a fall from a swing at Dublin’s Dean Hotel.

She later withdrew the case but it generated significant public controversy and dismay from party colleagues, many of whom publicly declined to express confidence in her candidacy.

Online Editors