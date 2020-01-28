Six main points from Sinn Féin's General Election 2020 manifesto

Housing

Sinn Féin is promising a €6.5bn house building programme which will see 20,000 public homes built every year for the next five years. The scheme which will include social and affordable housing will be led by local authorities. They do not name the date in their manifesto. They plan to abolish the Help to Buy scheme which allows first time buyers claim up to €20,000 from the State towards the cost of a new house.

The party will also enact legislation to cap rents at €1,500 through a refundable tax credit. Rents will be frozen for the next three years and after that they will be linked to the consumer price index. The Central Bank will be given new powers to cap mortgage interest rates which the party claims is in compliance with EU rules.

Sinn Féin say they will set a date for ending long term homelessness if in government.

Health

Sinn Féin is promising to invest an extra €4.5bn in current health spending and €1.58bn for capital investment. They also committed to spending €455m on rolling free GP care for all citizens within five years. They will start by giving two free GP visits to everyone in their first year in government.

The party will abolish prescription charges and hospital car parking fees. Cancer patients will be given medical cards and income thresholds will be increased. They plan to hire 2,500 new nurses and 1,000 new doctors and introduce full pay restoration for all new HSE staff hired. They will pay a bursary to any GP who moves to Ireland to work

Tax

Sinn Féin is promising to abolish USC on all earnings below €30,000. They say this will put €700 in most people’s pockets and take one million people out of the USC. They will introduce a 5pc levy on all earnings over €140,000 and taper out tax credits for an individual income from €100,000 to €140,000.

They will also introduce a wealth tax of 1pc on all earnings of €1m. They will also introduce a 15.75pc rate of employers PRSI on all salaries over €100,000. Capital Acquisition Tax will be increased by 3pc to 36pc. They also plan to abolish the local property tax which they say will save the average family around €244 a year.

Older People

The party is pledging to reverse the rise in the pension age from 66 back to 65 at a cost of €368m-a-year which will be paid for out of the social insurance fund. “Sending someone to the dole queue at 65 is obscene,” Mary Lou McDonald said today.

It is also pledging a €20 increase in the State pension over five years - €5 less than what Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour are promising. The abolition of prescription charges, the removal of hospital parking charges, increases in the number of nursing home beds and clearing the waiting list for home supports, while increasing respite care services by 20pc are also promised.

Childcare

Sinn Féin says it wants to “transform childcare into a fully-fledged public service” and slash fees by two-thirds or more than €500 per month on average.

A dedicated early years and school age care agency with responsibility for funding, oversight, planning and administration will also be established under a Sinn Féin government.

A database of support relief workers who can step in on a short-term basis for those leaving childcare services to upskill is also proposed, as are additional resources to deal with the backlog in garda vetting.

A baby box scheme and an additional 26 weeks of parental leave and increasing the benefit to €295 are also proposed.

Climate change

Unlike other parties Sinn Féin is ruling out any carbon tax increases in the coming years “in the absence of viable alternatives”.

It will also, in government, put the domestic waste collection back under the control of local authorities.

The party also promises to massive investment - €50m - in e-car charging points, more offshore wind farms to generate renewable electricity, a total ban on fracking across the island and the importation of fracked gas, as well as State divestment from fossil fuel projects and a ban on new exploration licences.

Online Editors