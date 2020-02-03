Sinn Fein now the most popular political party five days out from the General Election - latest poll

Mary Lou McDonald at the launch of Sinn Fein’s General Election manifesto in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Support for Sinn Fein is continuing to rise and they are now the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest opinion poll.

Mary Lou McDonald is also the country’s most popular leader five days out from the General Election.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has Sinn Fein up four points to 25pc while Ms McDonald’s personal satisfaction rating is up seven points to 41pc.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael is down three to 20pc and Fianna Fáil has dropped two points to 23pc. Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin’s personal ratings are both at 30pc.

The Green Party are unchanged at 8pc and the Labour Party are down one to 4pc.

Solidarity-People Before Profit is unchanged at 2pc, the Social Democrats are also stagnant at 2pc, Independents4Change are at 1pc, as are the Independent Alliance and Aontú.

Satisfaction with the Government is down six points and now stands at just 20pc.

