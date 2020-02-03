Sinn Féin election candidate missing on campaign trail due to holiday

A SINN Féin candidate is missing from the campaign trail because she is on holiday.

In recent days Cllr Patricia Ryan - the party's candidate in Kildare South - has missed events in the area attended by rival candidates.

This includes last week's constituency debate on local radio station KFM.

Ms Ryan has not responded to attempts to contact her for comment on where she has travelled to, or if it's appropriate for a candidate to go on holiday during an election campaign.

Independent.ie asked Sinn Féin if Ms Ryan has permission to be away at the height of the election campaign.

The party did not respond directly but said: "Our understanding is that she received a short holiday as a Christmas gift from her kids.

"The dates couldn't be changed at short notice once the general election was called."

Ms Ryan was first elected to Kildare County Council last year.

She is a former trade union shop steward who represented workers in Tyna Knitwear in Monasterevin.