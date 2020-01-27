Sinn Féin accused of hypocrisy on pension age in North

Mary Lou McDonald's party unanimously supported legislation passed by the Northern Assembly in 2012 which means the pension age in the North increases to 66 years this coming October.

Sinn Féin backed the Pension Bill, though it meant the age increase was brought forward by six years from the original date of 2026.

Official records show all Sinn Féin party members present in the Assembly on May 8, 2012, voted for the pension age change. The Sinn Féin-supported Northern Assembly is also planning to further increase the state pension age to 67 in 2026 and again to 68 in 2028.

Sinn Féin's current general election campaign in the Republic centres around a promise to reduce the pension age to 65 for people living in the Republic.

Fianna Fáil social protection spokesperson Willie O'Dea said Sinn Féin was "speaking out of both sides of their mouth" on the contentious pension age issue.

Mr O'Dea said it was another example of Sinn Féin doing one thing in the North and demanding the opposite in the Republic.

"In 2012, there was a vote in Northern Ireland to raise the pension age from 65 to 66 this year and Sinn Féin supported that but down here it is saying it wants to bring it back to 65," Mr O'Dea said.

The Limerick City TD also referenced the British playwright Somerset Maugham in his comments on Sinn Féin's stance on pensions.

"Hypocrisy is the most difficult and nerve-racking vice that any man can pursue, it needs an unceasing vigilance and a rare detachment of spirit. It cannot, like adultery or gluttony, be practiced at spare moments; it is a whole-time job," Mr O'Dea said.

He also said the state pension in Northern Ireland is far less than it is in the Republic of Ireland at £129.20 (€153.20), against the Republic's top rate of €248.30.

"When you look at the pension rates in Northern Ireland where Sinn Féin has been in power when it suits them, they are about €95 less than in the Republic," he said.

Fianna Fáil has pledged to defer the increase in the pension age from 66 to 67 next year and committed to introducing a payment matching the weekly pension rate for anyone forced to retire at 65.

The Labour Party has also said it will stop the pension age increase. Fine Gael said it will go ahead with increasing the age to 67 but will introduce a payment matching the weekly rate for anyone retiring at 66.

Sinn Féin said the party was not responsible for the legislation it voted for in the Northern Assembly that increased the pension age. "Westminster sets the pension age and controls the pension purse strings," a spokesperson said.

Ms McDonald remained unrepentant yesterday about reducing the pension age to 65 in the Republic. She accepted it would always be "challenging" to fund welfare and pensions - but if young people got a chance to work and get their own homes "demographics will take care of themselves".

Meanwhile, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he believes the possibility of a Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin coalition will be discussed after the General Election. Speaking at an economics conference in Kerry, Mr Ahern said voters would determine the make-up of the next Dáil and suggested a coalition of the two parties would form part of the debate.

"People change their minds very rapidly in elections so we will wait until mid-February, see what the numbers look like, and then see how the cards are played but I think it is an issue we will be talking about next month," he said.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has firmly ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin, as has Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

His comments come as a new poll shows Fianna Fáil remains in the lead to be the majority partner in the next government. The Red C poll, for the 'Business Post', shows Fianna Fáil is on 26pc (up 2pc), Fine Gael is down seven points to 23pc and Sinn Féin is up eight to 19pc. The Greens are on 8pc and Labour is on 4pc.

