SF made 'exceptions' on average industrial wage policy to allow some TDs to draw full salary, claims Tóibín

Peadar Tóibín, who is now the Aontú party leader, said "flexibility" was shown to some deputies who asked to take home more of their Dáil salary.

For years, Sinn Féin TDs claimed to take the average industrial wage, which is currently around €40,000.

Two years ago, the party loosened this policy.

However, Mr Tóibín said Sinn Féin TDs could always make cases to retain their full salary.

"They definitely did make exceptions around personal circumstance and there was flexibility around it, but in the main it was adhered to up until a couple of years ago and then they started to review it," he said.

The Meath West TD said the salary policy "didn't make sense" because in some instances party members could not afford to send their children to third-level education as they did not qualify for grants because their official salary was €96,189 per year.

He said in these case TDs could go to the party and ask to keep more of their salary.

It previously emerged Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis claimed his entire Dáil salary, under a deal he agreed with the party.

Yesterday, Mr Tóibín said Sinn Féin TDs had "zero" influence over party policy. He said TDs were "handed down" policy positions agreed by a "tight circle" of six or seven people.

He also said TDs could not choose their own staff and said paid organisers influenced the outcome of internal elections and votes.

"Sometimes you'd be in meetings and you'd feel like everyone was talking from text books and those who spoke outside of the textbook were frowned upon," he said.

The accusations came as Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested "old provos" were still influencing Sinn Féin's policy of abolishing the Special Criminal Court, which convicts terrorists and serious criminals.

But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald dismissed the charges by both politicians and said that her TDs have a say in drafting policy.

She also rebuffed suggestions that the Sinn Féin ard chomhairle was a "shadowy force" which had undue influence over the party.

"I can tell you elected members have every influence and actually carry a huge responsibility to shape their workload, to deliver on their portfolio," she said.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny was also critical of his former colleague.

"I completely reject the characterisation of Sinn Féin by my former party colleague Peadar Tóibín," he said.

"People know me well enough. They know I am not one to be bullied or dictated to by anyone. That is why I find these statements by political opponents to be so utterly far-fetched and ridiculous."

