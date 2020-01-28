Selfies, wedding rings, and the perils of superglue: Varadkar shrugs off people skills claims on campaign trail

Wise words on the importance of planning and being prepared.

But it's unlikely Mr Varadkar could have been ready for Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone's ill-judged remarks about his people skills.

The Dublin Bay North candidate is probably lucky to escape the cut herself.

Ms Noone apologised and withdrew the comments where she said Mr Varadkar's "a bit wooden", "he's autistic like" and "uncomfortable socially".

Mr Varadkar told reporters her apology is "good enough for me" while saying people with autism should be referred to with respect.

He said there would be no sanctions for Ms Noone before he embarked on a canvass of Galway City.

If Mr Varadkar is uncomfortable socially he did a good job of hiding it in his interactions with people on the streets of Galway.

There were multiple selfies with youngsters and good-natured chats with many of the people he met - including a man who reckoned he danced with the Taoiseach's mother when she was a nurse in London fifty years ago.

Mr Varadkar remarked on the wedding rings on a visit to Fields jewellers only for a cheeky reporter to ask: "something for Matt, Taoiseach?"

Put on the spot about any future plans he may have with partner Matt Barrett, Mr Varadkar replied with a quip: "another long pause" - a reference to his now infamous hesitation when asked about drugs in the first TV debate. One woman offered her advice, telling Mr Varadkar to "keep him in suspense".

It wasn't all plain sailing in the city.

One man challenged Mr Varadkar on Local Property Tax, insisting it's "wrong" particularly for older people after paying a mortgage for 25 years.

The Taoiseach replied that he doesn't like like property taxes and doesn't think they should be increased.

He said everyone should pay them if they own a property because they fund local authorities.

The man said: "You're wrong Leo" and revealed he hadn't paid LPT since it was introduced as it's "an immoral tax".

Mr Varadkar replied: "I respect your opinion but I don't agree with you and I think everyone has to pay their taxes."

The man said "that's fine thank you" and walked off after a handshake.

Carol Conneelly - whose 36-year-old son has profound disabilities - was not so easily placated.

She asked when cuts to disability supports would be reversed saying: "we're the forgotten sector".

Mr Varadkar said cuts - which he blamed on Fianna Fáil - have been reversed and the €2bn budget is "the highest ever".

He said if the economy is kept strong Fine Gael would offer an extra €25-per-week over five years in various disabilities related payments.

"Waffle" was Ms Conneely's verdict afterwards.

Next stop was outside the city at Presentation College Athenry where the Taoiseach was given a tour by principal Cathal Moore.

"Last time I was here I was looking at a field... Built on time and on budget?," Mr Varadkar asked as if he didn't already know the answer.

"It was," Mr Moore said with the Taoiseach adding "excellent. It does happen."

Teenagers are a tough audience and it's always going to be a bit awkward when they're faced with the Taoiseach and trailing TV cameras.

Mr Varadkar did make valiant efforts at chatting with the students.

An aspiring jockey was told about the Taoiseach's own horse-riding days but also how he used to see injured riders coming into the Emergency Department when he worked as a doctor.

His medical career is drawn upon again when he warns girls in the technology class to "be careful with the superglue... I saw what it can do".

The soccer team was congratulated on their 9-1 hammering of a rival school today while girls in the art class confirmed they're Zac Efron fans.

The purpose of the visit was obviously to showcase the impressive building but, who knows, there may also have been some votes in it.

The Athenry school helped 70 of its students register to vote in time for the elections.

Earlier in the city Mr Varadkar was asking young people about holding the election on a Saturday.

It remains to be seen if that decision will translate to Fine Gael votes from the selfie brigade.

Online Editors