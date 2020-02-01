Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary backs Fine Gael candidate

RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary has given his backing to a Fine Gael TD in the general election.

Mr O’Leary, a native of Mullingar, has backed his local TD Peter Burke who is running for re-election in Longford-Westmeath.

In a video obtained by Independent.ie, Mr O’Leary lauded Mr Burke. “I’ve seen at close hand over the last year or two the great work on the ground Peter has done on behalf of Longford-Westmeath constituency,” he said.

In the short video he cited Mr Burke’s work in securing funding for a local athletics club and described him as a “good guy” doing “great work” locally.

TD Peter Burke (FG)

The airline chief previously backed Leo Varadkar for the Fine Gael leadership in 2017 claiming he would “do better” against Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin than his then-rival for the leadership, Simon Coveney, before claiming: “Ryanair is non-political and doesn’t express political opinion.”

In 2016, Mr O’Leary spoke at a Fine Gael fundraiser in the Shelbourne Hotel where he joked that he would not be invited to a Sinn Féin event because they do not want to eat with people they plan to “tax the s**t out of”.

Online Editors