Ross says Independent Alliance colleague John Halligan won't contest general election

MINISTER Shane Ross has suggested that his Independent Alliance colleague John Halligan won't contest the general election.

There has been speculation over the intentions of Waterford TD and Training and Skills Minister John Halligan but he has not yet made any public announcement of his plans.

Mr Ross's remarks - which were quickly described by an aide as an "error" - came as he was insisting the Independent Alliance will survive the loss of three of its TDs.

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has left the Alliance ahead of the election and will run on his own Independent platform.

Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath announced today that he will not be running in the election.

Transport Minister, Mr Ross, appeared to confirm that Mr Halligan won't be running in the election, though an adviser later said he had miss-spoke and the remarks had been an error.

Mr Ross was asked if the Mr Moran and Mr McGrath's decisions on the election means the end of the Independent Alliance and replied: "not at all".

He said: "'Boxer' Moran has just stepped down because he wants to be running as an independent in the election...

"We’ve always run as independents with independent platforms. It doesn’t mean anything like that."

But, unprompted, he included Mr Halligan in further comments.

He said: "I’m very, very sorry that Finian McGrath and John Halligan are not standing.

"Come the polling day I think the independents will be very strong".

Separately Mr Ross has been pushing for reforms in how judges are appointed but that legislation - which was delayed in the Seanad - won't now pass before a new government is formed.

He said he hopes it can be revived in the next Dáil adding: "It hasn’t gone, it’s just there and it can be picked up by the next government".

Mr Ross had also pushed for the controversial re-opening of Stepaside Garda Station in his constituency but has not yet happened.

He said: "Stepaside Garda Station will be opened within a couple of weeks.

"It’s actually being handed over to the Gardaí. The gardaí have been recruited and it will be opened very, very shortly."

Online Editors