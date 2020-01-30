COMMUNICATIONS Minister Richard Bruton rejected as "untrue" suggestions that a special voting pact between himself and his Dublin Bay North running mate, under-fire Senator Catherine Noone, was ever paused by Fine Gael.

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Richard Bruton rejected as "untrue" suggestions that a special voting pact between himself and his Dublin Bay North running mate, under-fire Senator Catherine Noone, was ever paused by Fine Gael.

Richard Bruton said it is 'untrue' that Fine Gael paused a special voting pact between himself and Catherine Noone

Mr Bruton, speaking as his canvassed in Waterford, said he was never given the green light by Fine Gael headquarters to "roam all over the constituency" for votes and that the voting divide was vital for a party trying to deliver two seats.

However, he confirmed that party headquarters had paused the distribution of a specific campaign leaflet in the wake of the controversy over Sen Noone referring to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as "autistic".

Mr Varadkar said he did not require an apology over the remark - but the Irish people, and in particular families with autistic children,

needed an apology.

Sen Noone apologised profusely for her remark and confirmed she will now meet with autism charities and support groups to get a better understanding of the issues involved.

She personally contacted the Taoiseach to offer a direct apology.

However, Mr Bruton - Sen Noone's running mate in Dublin Bay North - has moved to dismiss reports that she was the target of any "pause" in the party electoral strategy which has seen the constituency effectively divided between the two candidates.

"The position is that we divided the constituency between us - there were reports that that had been changed and that I was free to roam all over the constituency. That was never the case," Mr Bruton said.

"I think it was reported that Fine Gael headquarters did make a decision to pause the delivery of a particular leaflet. That was something I was never consulted about."

"That element of the report was accurate. But the suggestion that I was roaming all over the constituency or that there was a change in the strategy was untrue. That is the factual position and we continue to operate that divide."

"I think it is important to our strategy to deliver the two seats."

Mr Bruton said the remark passed by his constituency colleague was "very serious."

Tánaiste Simon Coveney slated Senator Noone's comment as "ignorant, offensive and wrong."

"I think Catherine made a very serious mistake and both the Taoiseach (Leo Varadkar) and Tánaiste (Simon Coveney) have shown and said it was not in accordance with our values," Mr Bruton said.

"However, she has also made a very sincere apology. I accept that and we are continuing to work together now to deliver two seats in Dublin Bay North."

He dismissed as insignificant the decision by Fine Gael not to release a video where Sen Noone personally apologises for what happened.

"Fine Gael headquarters make decisions on allocations of time and videos every day. That is not a matter that I give any great significance."

"The truth is that we are out on the ground and working to deliver the two seats in Dublin Bay North. I believe we will do that."

Mr Bruton denied that there was ever any U-turn on the party's electoral strategy in the constituency.

Dublin Bay North is a five seat constituency being contested by 16 candidates.

Online Editors