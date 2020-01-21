Q&A: Where the parties stand as they try to win over the ever-important grey vote

Following this, the State pension age is due to rise again to 68 in 2028.

The pension age increases were legislated for by a Fine Gael/Labour government in 2011. It claimed the increases were agreed under the bailout deal. It began by effectively pushing up the qualifying age from 65 to 66 from 2014 by abolishing a State-funded 'transition' pension. Previously, you could draw this until State pension age at 66 and it was paid at the same rate as the State pension.

What's the problem with increasing the pension age?

The problem is that some workers may have to retire at 65 because of mandatory clauses in their contracts, while others may not want to work that long for health or other reasons. Others may have retired early, and the pension age increases will make a big dent in their savings.

They can claim the dole, but this is €45 a week less than the full State contributory pension. It could be much lower if they are means-tested. Older people on jobseekers' benefits have claimed they feel humiliated having to sign on and highlighted issues like restrictions on travelling abroad and an official requirement that they must be looking for work.

Where do the parties stand?

Fine Gael

It is promising to put a 'transition' pension back in place to tide over pensioners who are forced to retire at 65. But it will push ahead with the pension age increases.

The key question is whether this 'transition' pension will be paid at the same rate as the State pension.

Fianna Fáil

It is promising to park next year's increase to 67 while it sets up a task-force to consider the issues. It also plans to legislate to stop employers forcing workers to retire at 65.

Labour

It was ahead of the posse in promising to keep the State pension age at 66.

However, those with long memories may remember its role in rolling out the plans to hike the pension age in the first place.

Sinn Féin

It promises to return the State pension age to 65.

Social Democrats

It opposes the changes.

People before Profit

It will return the pension entitlement age to 65.

Why is it such a big issue?

The number of 65-year-olds on the dole has trebled since the Government made them wait an extra year for a pension. There are now 5,263 of them and the number will get higher as the pension age increases.

Why is the Government increasing the pension age?

It wants to make the system more financially sustainable due to increasing life expectancy. The Department of Social Protection said putting the transition pension back in place would cost in the region of €100m a year.

