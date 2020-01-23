'Publicity stunt' - Taoiseach reacts to Peter Casey running in his constituency

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has branded the entry of controversial businessman Peter Casey into the election race in Dublin as a “publicity stunt”.

Mr Casey is running in Mr Varadkar’s Dublin West constituency as well as his come county of Donegal.

The former Presidential Election candidate and Dragon’s Den star said he’s competing in Dublin to discourage people from voting for Mr Varadkar who Mr Casey claimed will “go down as the worst Taoiseach in history”.

Mr Varadkar was asked by reporters about Mr Casey’s Dáil bid in Dublin West.

He replied: “It’s a publicity stunt.

“He’s running in Donegal... so I highly doubt that he really wants to spend the next five years representing the people of Dublin 15 and Dublin 7.

“I do. I’ve done it now for 13 years. Its been an enormous privilege and I hope that they’ll give me the opportunity to continue to represent them.

“It’s just a publicity stunt and I hope you guys won’t lap it up because he’s expecting you to,” Mr Varadkar told reporters.

Mr Casey gained notoriety during the 2018 presidential election after arguing that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority.

Online Editors