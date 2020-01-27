Public servants warned of pay stagnation under main parties' plans

PUBLIC servants face the threat of stagnant wages under Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil plans for a new pay deal, the Fórsa union has warned.

The largest public sector union said the main political parties will face a “very difficult negotiation“ on a wage agreement in power based on their spending plans.

In a statement today, Fórsa warned the parties against holding “back real public service wages for another half-decade”.

Fórsa was reacting after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Fianna Fail could “not be trusted” because it had budgeted €1.2bn for a new pay agreement, at the weekend.

He said this meant state employees would receive only a 1.2pc pay increase over the next five years.

In contrast, Mr Donohoe said Fine Gael had budgeted €2bn for public sector pay over the next five years that would mean pay hikes of 2.5pc.

Fórsa is preparing to negotiate a successor to the current wage deal once a government is formed after the election.

The current three year Public Service Stability Agreement that includes a 2pc pay hike in October expires at the end of this year.

“The current pay deal – the Public Service Stability Agreement – expires in December 2020 and we have raised the need to negotiate a successor with all the main political parties,” said a Fórsa spokesperson.

“It would be wrong to pre-empt the outcome before negotiations even open.”

However, he said figures that have emerged in the general election campaign suggest the two largest parties are budgeting for continued public service “real wage stagnation”.

He said they suggest annual increases of, at most, between 1.3pc and 2.1pc.

At the same time, he said the Central Statistics Office says average private sector earnings rose by nearly 4pc in the year to September last year.

He said experts, including the union-backed Nevin Economic Research Institute, are predicting annual wage growth of 3.5pc or more in the coming years.

“We would be facing into a very difficult negotiation if both the main political parties are budgeting to hold back real public service wages for another half-decade,” he said.

He said the union has called for increases beyond inflation to reflect economic improvements over the last three years.

The union also wants the parties to reverse measures including extra working hours that were introduced during the economic crisis.

Online Editors