Philip Ryan: 'Why younger - and older - voters will be disappointed with Leo's drug confession on TV debate'

But he didn’t mind, he liked being different to the other TDs and Fine Gael were happy to have an attack dog to take on Fianna Fail during the economic crash.

At the time, the Hot Press interview was a rite of passage for politicians, especially those who were seeking to connect with the youth vote. And 30-year-old Leo Varadkar was certainly trying to corner that market.

During the interview with Hot Press in May 2010, Varadkar was asked if he was “into rave culture” which was popular at the time. He said he wasn’t.

He was then asked if he had experimented with ecstasy or any other illegal drugs as a teen? Varadkar laughed and asked: “what did (then Taoiseach) Brian Cowen say to you, again?”

He added: “Not since I’ve held elected office, anyway. I’ve been extremely law-abiding since I’ve been elected to politics.”

Brian Cowen previously told Hot Press he smoked cannabis in college.

Varadkar was also asked if he smoked cannabis. “I did a bit in my college years, yeah. But I wouldn’t be advocating that anybody else do the same – particularly being more aware now of the evidence linking cannabis smoking to schizophrenia.”

He was also asked about the rise of Head Shops which sold synthetic drugs and hallucinogenics. “It would be almost impossible to actually ban head shops because they’ll always be one step ahead of the law, and it might make more sense to try and regulate them,” Varadkar said. Head Shop products were eventually outlawed.

It was a very different interview for a politician, especially one from the usually conservative Fine Gael party. Don’t forget at the time, Varadkar was also comparing travelling to the UK for an abortion to going to Amsterdam to smoke a joint. So he still had some work to do on his liberal credentials.

Last night on the Virgin Media General Election debate, Varadkar vividly remembered this interview. Pat Kenny had just spoken to the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin about the scourge of drug gangs and the violence they have unleashed on our country.

Kenny suggested recreational drug users who fund these gangs should bear some of the responsibility for their crimes. He then asked the two leaders if they had done drugs?

“No I never have,” Martin said firmly. Varadkar seemed caught off guard and said he answered the questions “truthfully” when interviewed by Hot Press.

Martin sniggered as Kenny pushed Varadkar on whether he’d taken drugs.

“Yes, it was obviously a long time ago,” the Taoiseach finally responded. Varadkar was well-prepared for the debate but he didn’t see that one coming. It’s an election campaign and crime is rampant, it’s an obvious question but he wasn’t ready.

Part of Fine Gael’s election strategy has been to appeal to young voters who see Varadkar as a modern European leader. Recreational drug use would not be a big deal for most people aged between 18 and 40. It’s been going on in colleges, clubs and pubs for decades.

The Taoiseach could have owned his use of drugs before saying he regretted what he has done in the past and wouldn’t encourage others to take illegal substances. Of course, we still don’t know what exactly it is that he has taken.

Older voters and those with more conservative views will be disappointed that the leader of the ‘law and order’ party took drugs. Younger voters may also be disappointed that their new liberal hero struggled to answer the question.

In 2020, it does feel like quite a dated question for politician to be asked but the outbreak of violence perpetrated by drugs gangs does make it pertinent election issue. Varadkar will be under pressure to clarify what he has taken in the past.

But he may look to his counterpart in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who admitted to taking cocaine before the recent UK general election and ramped home with a historic majority.

