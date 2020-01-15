Philip Ryan: 'The real reasons Varadkar opted for the nation's first Saturday vote'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was always going to have the last laugh when it came to the election date. It was always going to be on his terms.

He had been mulling over the idea of going to the polls on a Saturday for the first time in the history of the State long before his announcement on the steps of Government Buildings yesterday afternoon.

However, despite saying last weekend he had decided on the election date, it was only on Monday night he made peace with the idea of being the first Taoiseach to go the polls on a Saturday.

He initially considered holding the vote on Saturday, February 1, but had to rule that out as the Northern Assembly had not been restored in time.

