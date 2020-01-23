Peter Casey looks unlikely to win Dail seat in his native Donegal - new poll reveals

Independent maverick, Peter Casey, looks unlikely to take a Dáil seat in his Donegal home base, a new opinion poll suggests.

Independent maverick, Peter Casey, looks unlikely to take a Dáil seat in his Donegal home base, a new opinion poll suggests.

The new survey in the five-seat Donegal constituency for TG4 television shows Sinn Féin’s Pádraig MacLochlainn is in contention to return to the Dáil in the February 8 general election. But the Independent candidate, Peter Casey, is showing on just 2pc support and not rated to win in a survey done even before he announced he would also stand in Dublin West against the Taoiseach.

In October 2018 one in four voters backed Mr Casey in the presidential election after he was involved in controversies - including contentious comments about Travellers.

The TG4/Ipsos MRBI Donegal constituency poll shows Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty likely to receive a quota and a half, with an impressive 27pc of first-preference votes. Fine Gael’s Education Minister, Joe McHugh, is predicted to be in second place on 17pc and could be elected along with Doherty on the first count.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In