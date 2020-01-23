Peter Casey looks unlikely to win Dail seat in his native Donegal - new poll reveals
Independent maverick, Peter Casey, looks unlikely to take a Dáil seat in his Donegal home base, a new opinion poll suggests.
The new survey in the five-seat Donegal constituency for TG4 television shows Sinn Féin’s Pádraig MacLochlainn is in contention to return to the Dáil in the February 8 general election. But the Independent candidate, Peter Casey, is showing on just 2pc support and not rated to win in a survey done even before he announced he would also stand in Dublin West against the Taoiseach.
In October 2018 one in four voters backed Mr Casey in the presidential election after he was involved in controversies - including contentious comments about Travellers.
The TG4/Ipsos MRBI Donegal constituency poll shows Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty likely to receive a quota and a half, with an impressive 27pc of first-preference votes. Fine Gael’s Education Minister, Joe McHugh, is predicted to be in second place on 17pc and could be elected along with Doherty on the first count.
The figures suggest that Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn, also of Sinn Féin on 12pc, could regain the seat he lost in the 2016 General Election with help from Pearse Doherty’s surplus. Fianna Fáil could retain their current two seats in the five-seater constituency.
The fifth and final seat will be all about transfers between one of the Fianna Fáil candidates, either Charlie McConalogue (12pc) or Pat “The Cope” Gallagher (10pc), and current Independent TD Thomas Pringle (6pc). Independent Peter Casey has polled poorly at 2pc of the vote – despite getting 23pc nationally in the 2018 presidential election.
There is no sign of a “Green wave” in Donegal with Michael White of the Green Party polling at 4 pc. The TG4 Ipsos MRBI Donegal constituency poll was conducted Monday and Tuesday of this week, January 20 and 21 with a sample of 550 people and a margin of error of 4pc.
Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn lost in 2016 in large part because the party stood three candidates as two three-seat constituencies were merged into a unitary five-seater. The second Fine Gael candidate this time is Cllr Martin Harley of Ballybofey who is put on 3pc and way off the pace for a seat.
