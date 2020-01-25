'People say I'm insensitive - but Matt tells me that it's just the doctor in me' - Varadkar

He knows at times he does not come across as overly compassionate when he's been asked about the impact of his Government's failings on the lives of people.

Speaking on the 'Floating Voter' podcast, Mr Varadkar said: "Sometimes, maybe I don't show that I care enough."

He says this is down to him being "blunt and straight talking" which can "come across as a bit insensitive sometimes".

"I understand that," he added. However, he said his partner, Dr Matthew Barrett, believes the accusations that he lacks empathy are unfair.

"I was actually talking to Matt, my partner, about that the other night and he said, 'like that is so wrong and that's so unfair'," Mr Varadkar said.

"Every evening when I'm home I'm talking about all the problems of the day and the struggles to get on top of those difficult issues like homelessness and overcrowding."

The Taoiseach said Mr Barrett also told him: "You really do care but you know it's the doctor in you. You want to get in there quickly and, you know, fix the problems, stem the blood."

Good to meet you: Leo Varadkar is all smiles as he and partner Matt Barrett join villagers in Varad

He also accepts he does not take criticism very well and can be overly defensive when questioned about human tragedies.

"I think anyone when they're being criticised or when they're being attacked they're going to be a little bit defensive sometimes so I think that's probably a fair criticism.

"I hate to hear people dismiss facts and figures and statistics as if they don't matter. The core behind truth is facts and figures and statistics," he added.

He dismissed suggestions that he was seeking a presidential style General Election campaign which would focus on just him and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

"I'm very happy to go toe-to-toe with Micheál Martin like I did last week and will again next week, but actually a lot of our campaign, a lot of our messages is that Fine Gael has as a team, really strong team," he said.

Since taking office he has learned you need a good team to "cover for you".

"I mean cover for you in a good way. Not cover up for you," he added.

As for his potential next Cabinet, the Taoiseach said the only nailed on positions are that of his Brexit negotiating team, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee. He said after that everything is to play for.

"I would want that team to remain in place, and you'll see what Prime Minister Johnson did in the UK, he kept his cabinet in place until they had actually left (the EU) and now he's going to refresh his cabinet in February," he said.

"I have a similar view that we should keep the same Brexit team in place until we get the trade deal, which has to be done by the end of this year," he said.

He would not give any commitment on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and Health Minister Simon Harris who have both faced criticism for their handling of their department.

However, he said: "Eoghan Murphy and Simon Harris are in good standing, and they've had really tough briefs.

"What really disappoints me is the extent to which some people who don't have much solutions or new ideas when it comes to health and housing they try to cover that up by targeting those two guys personally. I think that's kind of nasty," he added.

He expanded on his offer to form a grand coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil if no other government could be formed after the election while also claiming Mr Martin "didn't know basic facts about the Brexit withdrawal agreement".

"If we end up in a situation whereby Fine Gael can't do that and Fianna Fáil can't do that and both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have ruled out Sinn Féin, the only way to avoid a second election is for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to come together in some way, and I'd be willing to talk to Fianna Fáil about that," he said.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Martin's rejection of his offer was a "little bit arrogant and a little bit irresponsible".

"What Fianna Fáil are saying is 'we're not going to touch Fine Gael, even though we've spent two-and-a-half years negotiating budgets with them and supporting us through confidence and supply'," he said.

"So essentially, he's saying that if you don't give Fianna Fáil enough seats to form a government with the smaller centre-left parties, 'I'm going to go off in a huff and refuse to take part in the government', and that's not a very responsible or mature position in my view," he added.

Separately, he said he did not want to make right to die legislation an election issue but said people should be allowed make a "living will" so medical professionals could fulfil their wishes in the final days.

"People who are dying, particularly those who get hospice care, they get a really dignified pain-free death but there are others who have every operation, investigation, you name it, under the sun done in their last couple of days or last couple of weeks in life and that's not always for the best," he said.

He said advanced healthcare directive legislation which allows people set out their wishes has been enacted but has not been commenced.

Irish Independent