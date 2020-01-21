Noel Rock targeted by Fianna Fail's 'Retweet Gang'

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has been the subject of derogatory comments in an internal Fianna Fáil social media group.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has been the subject of derogatory comments in an internal Fianna Fáil social media group.

Mr Rock was the target of abusive language on a Facebook group called 'The RT (retweet) Gang' by a long-time supporter of his constituency rival Fianna Fáil Lord Mayor Paul McAullife.

Screengrabs from the Fianna Fáil group show members discussing Twitter comments made by Mr Rock about legislation Fine Gael enacted while in Government.

One member of The RT Gang group, who is part of Mr McAullife’s campaign team, then wrote: “Rock is the c**k that just keeps giving”.

This person was employed by the Fianna Fáil party until recently.

Another member wrote: “Rock is losing the plot," and the original commenter then wrote "#RockAmach".

Another member posted a screenshot of a comment he made about Mr Rock on Twitter and then asked other members of the group to like the post.

Mr Rock branded the comments about him as "nasty" and said he was disappointed that they were made by someone who is part of constituency rival's team.

"This type of juvenile nastiness reflects the sort of bile that Fianna Fáil have been spewing on doorsteps across the Northside about me," Mr Rock said.

"It's especially disappointing to see these comments from someone on Paul McAullife's team. Reasonable, decent people can see this nastiness for what it is," he added.

Mr McAullife said he was not a member of 'The RT Gang' and "wasn’t aware of the comments".

Online Editors