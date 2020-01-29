THE LEADER of Fianna Fáil has said that he believes that the party will have enough seats to form an “alternative government” with other parties after the general election.

Micheal Martin: Fianna Fáil will have enough seats to form an 'alternative government' after the general election

While Micheal Martin said that he didn’t want to “go into government” with Fine Gael, he said that he would go into government with “like-minded parties”.

“Fine Gael have been in office for nine years, they’re not dealing with issues, particularly in housing and in health,” he told reporters in Clane in Co Kildare today.

“People want a new fresh government to deal with housing and with health and climate change.

“I’ve made it clear in terms of who we’re not going into government with, anything after that, we want to go into government with like minded parties, we think the support will be there,” he added.

While recent opinion polls show a Fianna Fáil lead, Mr Martin said that he doesn’t believe the polls.

“I don’t believe the polls anyway, I never have,” he said.

“I always respect the electorate, I think a lot of people will make up their mind in the last week and that is what has happened in previous elections and I don’t take anything for granted.”

However, it is unclear if this “alternative government” will involve Sinn Féin as Mr Martin has slammed the Sinn Féin manifesto, claiming that it will “destroy jobs”.

Earlier today, Mary Lou McDonald hit back on RTÉ Radio One, saying that Fianna Fáil are “con artists” who “crashed the economy on several occasions”.

However, Mr Martin insisted that Sinn Féin policies would “threaten jobs”.

“We’re on the side of the people and without question, I would have preferred if Mary Lou addressed the specifics and the substance of what I said,” Mr Martin responded.

“I think their policies particularly their taxation policies would undermine jobs and would threaten jobs, of that I have no doubt,” he said.

When asked by Independent.ie if he’s confident that he will be taoiseach after the election, he said: “I don’t take anything for granted, I think we have a lot of work to do here, and there will be a lot of tight races, it’s a closely fought campaign.

“I think we’re in a good position and we have to keep working hard,” Mr Martin added.

