Micheál Martin election debate performance: 'Not his finest performance but he held his own'

STYLE

Micheál Martin sported a snappy blue suit, lilac shirt and dark pink tie but his debating style was often defensive and argumentative. He was perhaps a bit taken aback that Leo Varadkar seemed to had had his Weetabix was well prepared for the debate.

SUBSTANCE

He was strong in attacking Mr Varadkar’s record on housing saying there’s “too many” on housing waiting lists and “too many” homeless and people can't save for homes due to the "excessive high cost of rent". He had a good argument to make for allowing Fine Gael to saying in power saying he makes no apologies for ensuring a functioning government during Brexit.

BEST MOMENT

One of his better lines was in response to Mr Varadkar saying the parties must be grown up about forming a government. He claimed the Taoiseach hadn’t been so grown up adding: “There’s been more personal attacks from Fine Gael on me than there has been on policies around education, childcare and other areas.” It was a neat repost to Fine Gael’s scrapped ‘Benny Hill’ attack add that claimed Fianna Fáil had no policies.

WORST MOMENT

Pat Kenny put it to both Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar that they had to put their hands up over failure by both of them when they were ministers for health. Mr Martin visibly bristled as he insisted there is “absolutely no comparison” between the pair and complained that Mr Kenny “made a statement that’s completely unfair and inaccurate”. It looked petulant.

OVERALL SCORE

It wasn’t Micheál Martin’s finest debating performances and he will have to up his game next time. Leo Varadkar is a very different proposition to Enda Kenny, the Fine Gael leader he faced last time. But that said Mr Varadkar did not land any knockout blow and Mr Martin held his own. He lives to fight another day.

6/10

Online Editors