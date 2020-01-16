Micheal Healy-Rae launches €30 raffle draw to fund election campaign

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has asked supporters to fund his general election campaign by buying €30 raffle tickets.

In a letter to voters, Mr Healy-Rae said as an Independent candidate he does not receive “any financial support” to run his campaign or to fund buying posters, canvass cards, advertising or any other election expense.

He said he was holding a supporters fundraising draw to “keep things simple and straightforward.”

Those who buy one ticket for €30 or two for €50 will be entered into a prize draw for €1,000. Second prize is €700 and third is €300.

Mr Healy-Rae said any support would be “very much appreciated” before adding that he was “fully and absolutely aware of the difficult economic circumstances” experienced by people and businesses.

Two years ago, the Sunday Independent Rich List ranked Mr Healy-Rae as the second wealthiest politician in Leinster House. Research carried out by the newspaper and financial analyst Karl Deeter estimated his personal assets, businesses and pension entitlements to be worth around €5.4m in 2018.

This included his substantial property portfolio which was made up of 10 rental properties, land, business premises and his family home in Kilgarvan.

The research estimated that at the time the property portfolio was worth €4m while his business was valued at around €1m.

The public service pension he has accumulated over his seven years as a TD would be worth more than €400,000 if it was bought on private market.

Mr Healy-Rae’s brother Danny was ranked 50th in the Political Rich List with an estimated value of €1.6m.

The analysis showed Danny Healy-Rae’s land and properties in 2018 to have an estimated value of around of €525,000.

His business interests were worth €925,000. This included a plant hire company and pub. Danny is a first-time TD and the current worth of his pension on the private market is €13,000.

Michael Healy-Rae was called yesterday to ask about his fundraising draw.

However, after answering the phone and hearing the query Mr Healy-Rae said he was too busy to discuss the letter sent to supporters.

Online Editors