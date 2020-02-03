Mary Lou McDonald to take part in election debate as RTÉ makes u-turn

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is to be invited to take part in a televised election debate with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin.

RTÉ has reversed its decision to exclude Ms McDonald from the TV debate after a rise in Sinn Féin’s popularity in recent opinion polls.

A poll this weekend showed Fianna Fáil and Sinn Fein level on support while Fine Gael was trailing behind them.

The broadcaster is also planning to hold an additional five-way debate featuring the leaders of the smaller parties.

This will include the Labour Party, Green Party, Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit and Aontú.

In a statement, RTÉ confirmed Ms McDonald will appear on the originally planned Prime Time Leaders Debate which is due to air on Tuesday evening. It also said the five other leaders will be invited to take part in a new debate on Thursday.

RTÉ noted the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s (BAI) rules for covering elections which states that broadcasters should give “active consideration” to their coverage and “amend this approach if they consider it necessary and appropriate so as to ensure fairness, objectivity and impartiality”.

RTÉ said the station “is very mindful” that it has a duty to the public to reflect events as they unfold.

“During the course of the campaign and over recent days RTÉ has taken into consideration the notable change in the dynamic of the campaign on the ground, and representation and statements by political parties. The dynamic has also been consistently reflected in all opinion polls since the campaign commenced,” it said.

“We now consider it necessary to amend our original approach, respond to the changes in the campaign, and continue to put the audience first in the making of Tuesday night's programme,” it added.