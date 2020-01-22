Leo Varadkar election debate performance: 'On top of his brief but fell defending Fine Gael's health record and his past drug use'

STYLE

Dressed in a dark suit, pristine white shirt and trademark blue tie, Mr Varadkar was expressive with his hands when making his points - a fact noted by many on Twitter - but he was measured and more mature than he has been in Dáil exchanges with Mr Martin in the past.

SUBSTANCE

The Fine Gael leader made probably the biggest political news of the night when he declared he was willing to go into coalition with Fianna Fáil if unable to secure his preferred option of governing Labour, Independents and potentially the Greens.

BEST MOMENT

Mr Varadkar forensically and effectively deconstructed Fianna Fáil’s promise to introduce an SSIA-style scheme for first-time buyers and argued it was better to give a tax credit in the form of the Help to Buy Scheme. A close second was admitting to his most glaring personal failing - a lack of empathy. “Maybe I don’t say the right words,” he said. “But I show the fact I care in the work I do.” It was a solid answer.

WORST MOMENT

Mr Varadkar was painfully hesitant when asked about his past drug use. At first he tried to deflect by claiming he had answered the question “about 12 or 13 years ago” in a Hot Press magazine interview. But when pressed by both Mr Martin and Pat Kenny, he admitted: "Yes, but it was obviously a long time ago."

OVERALL SCORE

This was a debate Mr Varadkar had to outshine his rival in and he delivered with an assured performance that showed a level of maturity that sometimes eludes him in other forums. He was on top of his brief and only fell down when it came to defending his and Fine Gael’s questionable record on health and his own past drug use.

7/10

Online Editors