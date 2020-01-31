Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended Fine Gael TDs who said they are open to working with Sinn Féin in government.

Leo Varadkar defends FG TDs who said they would work with Sinn Féin

Mr Varadkar said there was a "difference" between his party members saying there are "good people" in Sinn Fein and Fianna Fáil TDs saying they would be open to going into collation Mary Lou McDonald.

"I have nothing personally against individuals in Sinn Fein either and I worked closely with some of them on Northern Ireland," the Taoiseach said.

"There is a big difference between saying that there are people in Sinn Fein who are good people, and people who you can work with on the situation in Northern Ireland, and being open to a coalition with them," he added.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after he attended an event in the Institute for International and European Affairs in Dublin.

The Taoiseach's comments come after he listed the Fianna Fáil TDs who previously said they were open to going into government with Sinn Féin during a live televised election debate. He said Fianna Fáil TDs Mary Butler, Kevin O'Keeffe, Darragh O'Brien and Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher were in favour of a coalition with Sinn Féin.

However, a number of senior Fine Gael figures have also said they would be happy to work with Sinn Féin.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said there are "fabulous" people in Sinn Féin and she would be happy to work with them.

High-profile Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell also left the door open to a coalition with Sinn Féin saying "anything can happen" when asked about working with the party. She also called Ms McDonald a "very capable woman".

Outgoing Fine Gael Minister of State Jim Daly said he has "no ideological objection to Sinn Féin being part of a government".

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin dismissed Fine Gael claims that his party is divided on a post-election deal with Sinn Féin and claimed that it's Mr Varadkar that can't be trusted on the issue.

Mr Martin said the same argument was made by Fine Gael before the 2016 election and "I didn't do business with Sinn Féin".

He said Mr Varadkar's comments on Fianna Fáil TDs who were in favour of a coalition with Ms McDonald's party is "more electioneering".

Mr Martin argued: "He had some TDs in his own party as well – Jim Daly, Kate O'Connell who were arguing for a Sinn Féin alliance.

"I wouldn't trust Leo in terms of not doing a deal with Sinn Féin. I think Leo would do whatever it takes to get himself back in the Taoiseach's position.

"My record speaks for itself. I've said at the last election what I would do and I stood by what I said."

Mr Martin said he wasn't concerned that some high-profile members of his own party have said in the past they would be open to working with Sinn Féin.

He insisted: "the vast majority of Fianna Fáil don't want any truck with Sinn Féin."

"That was very clear at various Ard Fheisseana.

"There's a lot of people in Fianna Fáil who would be very, very unhappy with the idea of Sinn Féin going into government with Fianna Fáil because of its past to be frank and also because of it's economic policies."

He claimed Sinn Féin's tax proposals would impact on jobs and damage multinational investment.

Mr Martin - who has ruled out a grand coalition with Fine Gael - claimed that voters want a change in government and that Fianna Fáil is the only party that can lead one.

"We want to do it with like-mined parties," he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also raised the possibility of Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein going into government. Mr Donohoe noted that Sligo-Leitrim TD Eamon Scanlon had today said he was opening to working with Ms McDonald.

"Our view on throughout all of the debates we have had on economic policy is that the Sinn Fein manifesto that has been put forward would be disastrous for Irish jobs," Mr Donohoe said.

"It is a recipe for higher taxes and it will undermine the progress we have made in keeping our national finances safe," he added. He said Sinn Fein's policies will "unravel" the progress in the economy.

Online Editors