John Downing: 'RTÉ’s Claire Byrne has a big challenge to keep a seven-leader election TV debate running smoothly'

Tonight that old maxim will be tested as all seven key political parties field in a debate just as this 2020 election campaign crosses the half-way line. We have already had round one of the “big two” slugging it out on Virgin TV last week.

Tonight’s RTÉ debate is another perilous outing for Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. But the stakes are higher again for the other five leaders, many of whom have a real chance of being “politically relevant” when the counting is done, due to expected tight Dáil numbers.

Fighting talk: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin before their televised debate at the Virgin Media studio. Photo: Maxwell Photography

So it’s a case of step up Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Solidarity/People Before Profit Richard Boyd Barrett, and the Social Democrats’ Roisín Shortall. All are seasoned campaigners who can turn in a good performance.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald

This being a winter campaign these television debates are crucial for the smaller ones especially to set out their stalls. Many people with a more passing interest will tune in for a time at least to RTÉ 1 at 9.30pm tonight.

Even if they only stay tuned for a time, or if they don’t really bother at all, there is a strong chance they will pick up the backwash via other media. Less committed voters may also be influenced by some commentary from their more politicised friends.

We have had these multi-leader debates before and they have at best only been a partial success. There have been long bouts of shouting and interrupting which made the chairperson’s job rather hard.

Tonight proceedings will be chaired by presenter, Claire Byrne, a formidable woman who will take no nonsense. But for all our sakes we can only hope that the seven leaders decide to play ball.

Yet these debates can throw up surpises and they can allow some leaders a chance to cut a dash. It was in one of these affairs last time, in February 2016, that Stephen Donnelly, then a leader in the Social Democrats and now with Fianna Fáil, made an impression.

It will be a surprise if this debate helps a voter understand more about the burning election issues of housing, health, pensions and much more. But it probably is a chance to get a better sense of the character and personality of each leader who could in a coalition have a big influence on all our daily lives.

In the big one last week, Sinn Féin and Mary Lou McDonald scored well via absence as both Messrs Varadkar and Martin spent a deal of time talking about why the party was not a suitable government partner. Let’s see how she will go now that she is present.

Ms McDonald is a feisty debater but perhaps a little more decorum and courtesy is needed tonight. It’s a difficult mix to find and the others will have the same problem.

Go for Green: Eamon Ryan’s party is expected to increase seats

The Green Party and their leader, Eamon Ryan, is showing big potential in opinion polls. He needs to bring his usual commitment but avoid seeming too “out there” on the core party issues.

Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, sees his party in something of a bind. His effort will be a quest of relevance arguing that Labour still has a role in delivering sensible representation for working people.

Brendan Howlin

The challenge from SPBP’s Richard Boyd Barrett will be to show that “these rebels still have a cause” now the economy has picked up and water charges are off the agenda. The Social Democrats’ Roisín Shortall must show they have a national role and are not just a Labour lookalike.

Roisin Shorthall Picture: Tom Burke

Richard Boyd Barrett. Photo: Tony Gavin

Online Editors