John Downing: 'Both leaders played hard in engaging election debate but Leo clawed back a deal of ground swapping humility for empathy'

It was a new Leo on parade with far less aggression than he has often shown, especially in his bruising Dáil exchanges with Micheál Martin and other Opposition leaders for the past two years. The more reticent touchy-feely Leo came as we saw our first dash of showbiz as the Taoiseach and the would-be Taoiseach went head to head in a debate on Virgin One television.

It made for an interesting clash as both men are spiky debaters who are well informed and can think on their feet. With 17 days of campaigning to go, this TV contest did engage.

The veteran of many election debates, presenter Pat Kenny, was on hand to keep order and the talk flowing. He did a confident job as the ever even-handed devil’s advocate, debunking each man’s attempts to avoid the issues.

It had been a tough eight days for Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar since he fired the election starting gun. The days before the election call were dominated by a bitter RIC-DMP commemoration controversy.

Day one brought some ill-chosen comments by the Taoiseach about the serious injury to a homeless man on the Grand Canal in Dublin.

On health and housing Fine Gael were left explaining, reminding us of that old American political maxim: when you’re explaining you’re losing. And then they found themselves on the wrong side of a pensions controversy.

Opinion polls brought Fine Gael bad news, showing them behind Fianna Fáil.

A second tranche of an ‘Irish Times’ opinion poll showed that up to three-quarters of voters favour a change of government, of some uncertain kind.

So, we expected Mr Varadkar to take some debate risks in an effort to wrest back the advantage from Mr Martin. The Fine Gael leader did just that – and he was met head-on by his adversary providing reasonably engaging fare.

But what are we to make of this one in a way that might help the voter to decide. Well, Mr Varadkar did in extremis open the door to considering “a grand coalition” between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil after voting on February 8.

Mr Martin – who refused such an offer from Enda Kenny after the February 2016 general election – managed to dodge that one.

But the Taoiseach quickly got back to Fianna Fáil-bashing, arguing that every coalition government they did “ended in tears”.

It was at this point that Mr Varadkar admitted he is not as good as Mr Martin at expressing his feelings. He argued that he tried to opt for “actions not words”.

Pat Kenny very accurately alluded to periods when both leaders were under-achieving health ministers in their past careers. It was amusing to hear the pair try to equivocate and talk up the good things which happened on their watch.

The problems afflicting our health services continue and speak for themselves. But Leo Varadkar did show greater humility and contrition about these ongoing problems – it’s not great but it might help.

A tricky moment came when Leo Varadkar admitted he took illegal drugs but that was “a long time ago”.

Against that Micheál Martin would not rule out putting “Votegate TDs” Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins in any cabinet he might name. But he did agree that all TDs’ expenses should be vouched and the system reformed.

In reality both leaders cancelled each other out on health and pensions. The average citizens sees the gilded political pensions system as something all parties manage to agree upon for the most obvious reasons.

The final Varadkar-Martin head-to-head will be on RTÉ three days before polling. This may come too late to effect any big change in voters’ decision.

Tonight Leo Varadkar clawed back ground and did well. Was it enough? Let’s see over the next 15 days.

