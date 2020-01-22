John Downing: 'A clear win in TV debate could help Varadkar turn this election around'

This election gets a dash of showbiz tonight when Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and would-be Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, go head-to-head in a debate on Virgin One TV at 9.30pm.

It makes for an interesting clash as both men are spiky debaters who are well informed and can think on their feet. With 17 days campaigning to go, this television contest could pack a punch.

The veteran of many election debates, presenter Pat Kenny, will be on hand to keep order and the talk flowing.

It has been a tough eight days for Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar since he fired the election start gun. The days leading up to the election announcement were dominated by a bitter controversy over botched official efforts to commemorate the RIC and DMP police forces.

Then on day one the Taoiseach made some ill-chosen comments about the serious injury to a homeless man on the Grand Canal in Dublin. On health and housing Fine Gael were left explaining and reminding us of that old American political maxim: when you’re explaining you’re losing.

And then they found themselves on the wrong side of a controversy about the details surrounding extending the pension qualification age to 67 years from January 1 next. The Irish Times opinion poll on Tuesday put Fianna Fáil ahead on 25pc to Fine Gael’s 23pc – signalling advantage to Micheál Martin.

Another tranche of that opinion poll on Wednesday found that up to three quarters of voters favour a change of government, even though there was a deal of uncertainty what voters wanted to replace the current set-up. Add all of those things together and you find the Taoiseach and Fine Gael have a heck of a hill to climb.

In that event we can expect that Leo Varadkar will take some risks tonight in an effort to wrest back the advantage from Micheál Martin. In private conversations many Fine Gael heavy hitters take consolation in looking at the election of May 2007.

In that contest, Fianna Fáil were getting a hammering from Enda Kenny’s Fine Gael and the media coverage was dominated by reports of Bertie Ahern’s extraordinary personal finances. Coincidentally, this was also the last time we had a one-on-one debate between two potential Taoisigh. In the two elections since then we have had big debates with up to seven leaders involved.

But on the evening of May 17, 2007, one week from election day, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern faced would-be Taoiseach Enda Kenny in RTÉ. Mr Kenny was never regarded as good with technical detail but on that night he did well and showed he had done his homework.

Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and FG leader Enda Kenny shake hands before the Prime Time debate with Miriam O'Callaghan

But Bertie Ahern was deemed the winner by observers and a subsequent opinion poll indicated seven out of 10 people believed he “won.” It was his easy mastery of details on economic policy which swung it.

Mr Ahern and Fianna Fáil won a rare third back-to-back election on May 24, 2007. Other things had finally begun to go their way in those last days, including the reinstatement of powersharing in Belfast, a walkabout the Battle of the Boyne site by Ahern and Ian Paisley, and a well-received address to the UK parliament in London.

But Fianna Fáil’s own private polling suggested the television debate was worth an extra 5pc. So, these debates can count.

At this stage this election is beginning to look like it’s Fianna Fáil’s to lose. We can expect their leader, Micheál Martin, to adopt a steady-as-she-goes approach.

But a scoreless draw will not be enough for Leo Varadkar, who has to lift party activists’ morale and take the fight back to Fianna Fáil.

