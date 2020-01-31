'It's unconstitutional' - Martin says FF won't back rent freeze despite admitting staff committed to measure

MICHEÁL Martin has said Fianna Fáil will not introduce a rent freeze in government - despite admitting that his staff signed a document committing the party to the measure.

The Fianna Fáil leader said "people from headquarters" were responsible for putting his name to the National Women's Council of Ireland's 'Feminist Manifesto' which committed him to, among other things, introducing an emergency rent freeze and ending Direct Provision.

Fianna Fáil backed a Sinn Féin bill to introduce a rent freeze in the Dáil last year but has since distanced itself from the controversial policy measure claiming, based on its own legal advice, that it would be unconstitutional.

Speaking during an interview with Bryan Dobson on RTÉ on Friday evening, Mr Martin said: “People from headquarters sent that over and that is something that they have dealt with. We are not promising a rent freeze because it is unconstitutional.”

In the same interview Mr Martin was pushed by Mr Dobson on why one version of Fianna Fáil’s manifesto had a commitment to building 250,000 houses over five years and a later version had a commitment to building 200,000.

He initially said "it can be either actually" and that the original number was because "people were ambitious at the time" but that Fianna Fáil had ultimately decided to be conservative.

Mr Martin then said it was a "typo" that was explained to journalists at the time. He denied this had caused confusion. "The key point is that the state must itself build directly social and affordable housing," he said.

Online Editors