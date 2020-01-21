'It's not fair to exclude us'- Sinn Féin seeks legal advice after leaders debate snub

Sinn Fein says it is seeking legal advice into the decision by Virgin Media not to let them take part in tomorrow night’s Leaders Debate with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald described it as a "bad joke" the fact that they are not being included in the televised debate hosted by Pat Kenny between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin.

Speaking after this morning's polls put them just two points behind Fine Gael, she said that it was an issue of fairness and having a wide range of voices heard in the run-up to the Election.

Deputy Pearse Doherty said he is looking into the issue and said he is also calling on RTE to include the party in their forthcoming debates.

"I've written to Virgin Media late last night, we've already written to RTE about this decision. It's an issue of fairness. Will be meeting with our legal team later this evening and as I said, we haven't heard from the station. We will consider all our options at that point," he said.

"There is no obligation in terms of being under the Broadcasting Act but this is about fairness and I don't think any TV station wants to exclude a large section of the population and the voices of that population. We have seen two opinion polls now that put us neck and neck with Fine Gael.

"There is no justification. People right across the political divide are saying this is unfair at this point in time. We do expect them to reverse this decision and if they don’t, we have to stand up for those voices which won’t be heard and it will be a sham debate if the voice of Sinn Fein isn’t tabled."

This morning saw Sin Fein launching its 42 Election candidates in 38 constituencies at a launch in the Mansion House.

Deputy McDonald said that it was "not fair to exclude voices such as ours" from the televised debate and she claimed that the election should not be perceived as a two-horse race.

Speaking after the launch, she said: "It's very clear that an election was overdue and people want to talk Politics. They want to talk about the big issues.

"I don't believe for a second that people on the ground regard this election as a two-horse race. I think that's a media construction. I think people understand fully that whoever can assemble a mandate for Government and lead that will become Taoiseach.

"It's not fair to exclude voices such as ours especially in circumstances where not just in opinion polls but in Elections, substantial amounts of the population don’t vote and will never vote for Fianna Fail/Fine Gael so it’s imp that those voices are heard.

"The last thing we want to be is on a collision course with any section of the media but there’s a moment to stand up for what's right and it’s just wrong to exclude people. It's a bad decision."

Virgin Media Television has been contacted for a comment.

