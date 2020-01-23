'It appears they were tailed' - Councillor's car stolen while he canvassed with TD in Co Clare

Cllr Pat Hayes had been canvassing with Deputy Dooley in the Clooney area on the R352 road between Ennis and Tulla. Mr Hayes’ Volkswagen Tiguan was parked close to Clooney Stores when it was taken at around 8.30pm.



It’s understood that a car pulled up on the roadway and that at least person jumped out. That person is believed to have taken Mr Hayes’ car and both vehicles sped away from the area. Efforts are now underway to locate the vehicle.

It also appears that Mr Hayes and his son were followed by a car earlier in the evening.



Clare Fianna Fáil Deputy Timmy Dooley said: “The really upsetting thing is that it appears that Pat and Seamus (Hayes) were tailed for a while before they pounced on the car.

"It's frightening to think that as you step out of your car someone is waiting to jump in and speed off in a rural area.”

Gardaí were notified while Mr Dooley posted a message on Facebook asking anyone with information about the vehicle or who knows where it might be, to contact Gardaí.



Cllr Hayes said he was just 20 feet from the car with Mr Dooley when the car "sped off".

"We heard the car starting and taking off. There was another car that pulled up and they took off together. I obviously want to get my car back but my mobile phone and wallet were also in it.”



Mr Hayes has also asked anyone with information to contact gardaí. The car is a grey coloured VW Tiguan with the registration number 171 CE 1175.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

