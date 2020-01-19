Investigation launched after brick thrown through Fine Gael candidate's office window

Gardai have launched an investigation after a brick was thrown through the window of Senator Colm Burke’s constituency office in Cork this evening.

The Fine Gael candidate for Cork North Central said he was taken aback when he returned to his office from canvassing all day to find that vandals had thrown a brick through the front window of his office in the Cork suburb of Blackpool.

“I got a call from the off-license across the street that two lads came in and said that someone had smashed the window,” he told Independent.ie tonight.

“I found two panes smashed with a brick. It was thrown with a fair force and knocked a chunk out of the wall,” he said.

Bricks fired through the window in my office in Blackpool this evening. It has been a difficult few days with over 250 posters taken down and illegally removed.



No candidate or their staff should have to face this, but my campaign and I won't be intimidated or deterred. pic.twitter.com/CfhEiZq6CB — Senator Colm Burke (@SenColmBurke) January 19, 2020

He said the vandalism came the same weekend that around 250 of his election posters had been taken down just hours after they were put up.

“We’ve had a lot of problems in the past two days. An elderly lady rang me on Friday to say she saw two lads taking down posters,” he said.

Senator Burke, who is the party’s spokesperson on health, said he doesn’t believe the vandalism is related to his election campaign - but he’s not ruling it out.

“I hope it isn’t political,” he said. “That’s just the way it goes,” he said.

He was still at his office at 11pm tonight assessing the damage after garda visited the office and launched their investigation.

He said the vandalism and removed posters has resulted in delays for the campaign.

Fine Gael Senator Colm Burke

But in a post on Twitter tonight, he vowed that it won’t stop him from seeking election.

“No candidate or their staff should have to face this, but my campaign and I won’t be intimidated or deterred,” he wrote.

