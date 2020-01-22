Independent TD Tommy Broughan to retire

INDEPENDENT TD Tommy Broughan will not be standing for re-election to the Dáil in a move which further opens the race for seats in Dublin Bay North, the so-called 'constituency of death'

Mr Broughan’s retirement was confirmed by his office on Wednesday just over an hour after the deadline for close of nominations in the general election, which takes place on February 8.

The 72-year-old has served as TD since 1992 and was formerly a member of the Labour Party which he quit in 2011 over opposition to its actions in government with Fine Gael during the austerity years.

Mr Broughan campaigned on issues like road safety, crime and housing and was a vocal advocate for the families of the Stardust disaster which happened in his constituency.

His retirement opens up the race in five-seat Dublin Bay North where another outgoing TD, Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath, has also announced his retirement in recent weeks.

Sitting TDs Richard Bruton (Fine Gael), Seán Haughey (Fianna Fáil) and Denise Mitchell (Sinn Féin) are all seeking re-election.

The battle for the two other seats like to be played out between Labour Senator Áodhán Ó Ríordáin, Green Party candidate David Healy, Independent John Lyons, Social Democrat Cian O’Callaghan, and Fianna Fáil’s second candidate Deirdre Heaney.

Other candidates in the constituency include Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone, Solidarity-PBP's Bernard Mulvaney and and Irish Freedom candidate Ben Gilroy.

Online Editors