Independent TD Maureen O'Sullivan announces she will not run for re-election

INDEPENDENT TD Maureen O’Sullivan has announced that she is not running for re-election in Dublin Central.

Ms O’Sullivan’s announcement opens up the constituency where Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are running in the general election.

The 68-year-old was first elected to the Dáil in June 2009 in the by-election caused by the death of Tony Gregory, whose left-wing agenda for north inner city Dublin she has sought to maintain over the past decade in Leinster House.

In the outgoing Dáil she was part of the Independents4Change grouping after being narrowly re-elected in 2016. She unsuccessfully stood for Ceann Comhairle of the 32nd Dáil in 2016.

Her retirement opens up the vacant seat to a number of prospective challengers, including the Social Democrats councillor Gary Gannon, former Labour TD Joe Costello, and the Green Party’s Nessa Hourigan.

In a statement on Thursday, Ms O’Sullivan said: “After much thinking and talking, I have decided not to stand in this election. It was a difficult decision to make especially after what’s been a very considerable and unprecedented legacy of almost 40 years of an Independent seat in Dublin Central – held by the late Tony Gregory for 27 years and by me for over 10 and a half years.

“I’ve worked hard in those years and in a respectful way to raise constituency issues, especially for the north inner city, and also raise national and international issues.

“Those issues ranged over addiction, mental health, disability, community empowerment, housing, youth – services and education – great to see History restored for Junior Cert.

“I worked with New Communities, with prisoners, with group Justice for the Forgotten those affected by the Dublin/Monaghan bombings. I worked in relation to Moore Street, the Magdalene Laundries, Ireland’s neutrality.”

Online Editors