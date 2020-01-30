Head-to-head: How did the seven party leaders fare in Virgin Media's election debate
Irish Independent political team Philip Ryan, Hugh O'Connell and Cormac McQuinn assess how each of the party leaders fared as General Election 2020 edges closer
After another televised debate with leaders from the seven main political parties present, we assess how each of the them fared in the Virgin Media debate as General Election 2020 edges closer. Here are their marks out of 10:
Leo Varadkar 6/10
The Taoiseach took a back seat again during this debate. He decided not to get involved in the shouting matches between the party leaders and instead set out his stall when he was allocated time.
He differentiated himself from the others by noting that he has actually been in government and implemented policies. But didn’t show any of the charisma he displayed during the RTE debate.
Micheal Martin 4/10
Mr Martin once again teamed up with Leo Varadkar in attacking Sinn Féin. He was vulnerable to Mary Lou McDonald's attack over Fianna Fáil's "flip-flop" on bringing in a rent freeze and was bad tempered in parts of the debate at one point telling the hosts to "calm it".
He was strong on his argument that the greatest barrier to a United Ireland was Sinn Féin's support for the IRA's campaign of violence and murder. But his performance was down on the last debate.
Mary Lou McDonald 5/10
Ms McDonald was noticeably more reserved than the last debate and she came under sustained attack from Varadkar and Martin on Sinn Féin’s tax plans, struggling to dismiss the notion that her party was proposing Jeremy Corbyn-style taxes.
She was also light on detail when it came to explaining who would build all the houses Sinn Féin is promising.
Eamon Ryan 4/10
The Green Party leader showed more energy during this debate than earlier in the week. However, he failed to assert himself and when he had a chance to give his views he got bogged down technicalities rather than pitch voter friendly ideas. Mr Ryan did not take the opportunity to point out the other parties failing on environment issues.
Mick Barry 3/10
The Solidarity TD reminded voters for the first time in this election that Apple owes the State €13bn according to an EU ruling currently being adjudicated in the courts.
Unfortunately, many of constituents depend on the tech firm for their employment. Stood between the Taoiseach and Micheál Martin, Mr Barry was immovable on his socialist principles, but struggled to assert himself throughout.
Brendan Howlin 7/10
The Labour leader showed his mastery of the fine detail of the budget figures and was sharp on the key issues with a coherent argument for rent freezes bolstered by the fact his party did it in government. However, his opponents frequently cited that record to denounce him.
“We had no money then and you know that!” he insisted to Mick Barry at one point. He was also spoke the most sense and sounded the most credible on the United Ireland question.
Catherine Murphy 2/10
Social Democrats co-leader's argument that childcare and health insurance amount to extra taxes will hit home with many. She said there's a real problem with trust in politics and hit out at other parties claims they can cut taxes while investing more in public services.
Ms Murphy may be right but she did not make an impact and its unlikely voters will flock to her party in droves on the back of the debate.
Online Editors
