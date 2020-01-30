Head-to-head: How did the seven party leaders fare in Virgin Media's election debate

After another televised debate with leaders from the seven main political parties present, we assess how each of the them fared in the Virgin Media debate as General Election 2020 edges closer. Here are their marks out of 10:

After another televised debate with leaders from the seven main political parties present, we assess how each of the them fared in the Virgin Media debate as General Election 2020 edges closer. Here are their marks out of 10:

Leo Varadkar 6/10

Fine Gael leader, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, during a seven way leaders General Election debate at the Virgin Media Studios in Dublin, Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 30, 2020. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Taoiseach took a back seat again during this debate. He decided not to get involved in the shouting matches between the party leaders and instead set out his stall when he was allocated time.

He differentiated himself from the others by noting that he has actually been in government and implemented policies. But didn’t show any of the charisma he displayed during the RTE debate.

Micheal Martin 4/10

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin during a seven way leaders General Election debate at the Virgin Media Studios in Dublin, Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 30, 2020. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Martin once again teamed up with Leo Varadkar in attacking Sinn Féin. He was vulnerable to Mary Lou McDonald's attack over Fianna Fáil's "flip-flop" on bringing in a rent freeze and was bad tempered in parts of the debate at one point telling the hosts to "calm it".

