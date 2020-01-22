All fishing and oil and gas exploration would be stopped in large tracts of Ireland's seas under a Green Party plan to turn half the country's territorial waters into Marine Protected Areas.

Greens talk seas and trees in a pledge to 'make room for nature'

The party also wants almost a third of the country under tree cover within 10 years and will pay a planting premium to farmers to each plant a hectare of woodland on their farms.

Just 2pc of Irish waters is protected and only 11pc of land is under trees, which is one of the lowest rates in Europe.

"Core to what we're proposing is that we need to make room for nature," said Cllr David Healy, a candidate for Dublin Bay North.

