General Election 2020 Virgin Media Leaders' Debate: Varadkar says he'll ditch tax cuts if economy taxes 'big hit'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would ditch his plans to significantly increase the entry point for the top rates of tax if the economy takes a “big hit”.

The Taoiseach has pledged to increase the entry point for the top rate of tax to €50,000 if Fine Gael was re-elected to government after the general election.

However, speaking during a televised debate on Virgin Media, Mr Varadkar confirmed he would ditch his election plans for tax cuts if the economy was hit by a down turn.

The Taoiseach also asked not to be put in the “same category” as the other leaders on economic issues as had implemented a prudent budget.

Mr Varadkar said his election pledges includes a commitment to provide for a budge surplus over €3bn every year for the next five year.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he has “learned lots of lessons” about the economy from being in opposition.

Mr Martin said his party was not pledging to spend the €11bn that has been forecasted for new measures by the Department of Finaance.

Mr Martin said he would prioritise access to timely healthcare and housing if he in power. He said Sinn Fein had promised €4bn through 16 new taxes a year which he said would damage the economy and lead to job losses

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said families across the state were asking why they were not feeling the impact of the economic recovery. Ms McDonald said people earning less than €100,00 would earn more under Sinn Fein. She also accused Mr Martin of trying to “silence” her during the debate.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the country need more teachers, nurses and gardai. Mr Ryan said you cannot promises tax cuts and commit to investment in public spending.

Solidarity- People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said he would tax people who earn more than €1m at 2pc which he claimed would raise €4bn.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said it was a “con job” to give tax cuts and claim you can invest in services. Mr Howlin said the health service needs €5bn.

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy said the local property tax was “utterly unfair”.

In a debate on housing all seven party leaders raised their hands when asked if they owned their own home - but no hands went up when they were asked by the hosts if they were landlords.

Solidarity's Mick Barry claimed that one-third of Fine Gael TDs and the same proportion of Fianna Fáil TDs are landlords.

Mr Varadkar said most of landlords in Ireland are people "who have worked hard and have bought an investment property".

He said so-called cuckoo funds "should pay tax and they should pay more tax".

Mr Martin argued in favour of “very strong” rent controls but said he could not commit to a rent freeze over doubts about its constitutionality.

Mr Howlin argued that Labour had frozen rents for two years when it was in government.

Ms Murphy said that affordability was an issue and that big land banks needed to be used to build affordable housing. “I reject the idea that there can’t be a rent freeze, it has to be time-limited," she said.

Ms McDonald also argued in favour of a rent freeze and said the wrong type of construction was happening in Ireland with too much commercial building.

Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar clashed over the housing with the Fianna Fáil leader accusing his Fine Gael counterpart of “not getting it”.

Mr Varadkar defended the government’s record. “We’ve seen in the last couple of days a significant fall in the number of people who are homelessness," he said, adding that "everyone" has to welcome this and insisting it was because more social housing was being delivered.

The seven leader debate was on Virgin Media hosted by Ivan Yates and Matt Cooper. It is the second last multi-party debate of the campaign. A final debate between Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar is due to be aired on RTE next week.

Sinn Fein has complained about being excluded from the final debate of the election campaign. Polling day is on Saturday, February 8th.

Online Editors