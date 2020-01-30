General Election 2020 Virgin Media Leaders' Debate: Our experts fact-check their claims
Our experts at Independent.ie will be fact-checking the party leaders' claims LIVE
Virgin Media are broadcasting a special leaders debate live tonight.
But what are the party leaders saying? Is there substance behind the claims? Our experts at Independent.ie will be fact-checking their claims live.
The debate is available to watch live on Virgin Media and will be hosted by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates.
Online Editors
