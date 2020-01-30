News Election 2020

Thursday 30 January 2020

General Election 2020 Virgin Media Leaders' Debate: Our experts fact-check their claims

Our experts at Independent.ie will be fact-checking the party leaders' claims LIVE

Bidding for votes: Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin have pledged tax cuts that won’t bust the budget. Photo: Collins
Amy Molloy

Virgin Media are broadcasting a special leaders debate live this evening.

But what are the party leaders saying? Is there substance behind the claims? Our experts at Independent.ie will be fact-checking their claims live.

The debate will be available to watch live on Virgin Media and will be hosted by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates.

