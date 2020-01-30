General Election 2020 Virgin Media Leaders' Debate: Our experts debunk claims on housing, mental health and carbon emissions

The second televised leaders' debate of the week saw a lot of shouting, Love Island references and flying accusations.

Amid the chaos, our experts managed to fact-check some of the claims made by outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats and Mick Barry of Solidarity/People Before Profit.

Here are some of our fact-checks on housing, health and the environment:

CLAIM – Fianna Fáil is divided over entering coalition with Sinn Féin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed that there is a difference between Fine Gael’s attitude towards working with Sinn Féin and the stance of Fianna Fáil. He said his party was fully behind his opposition to working Mary Lou McDonald but “Fianna Fáil is divided”. He named Mary Butler, Darragh O’Brien, Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher and Kevin O’Keefe as outgoing TDs who have not ruled out working with Sinn Féin.

FACT- CHECK by Head of News Kevin Doyle

The Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis voted overwhelmingly in 2017 against entering any coalition government with Sinn Féin. A motion called on its leadership and parliamentary party to categorically rule out doing business with the party. Micheál Martin has repeatedly and robustly ruled out entering a coalition with Sinn Féin.

However, earlier this month, veteran Fianna Fáil TD Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher flirted with the idea of working with Sinn Féin. In the past others senior members, including Bobby Aylward, John McGuinness and Eamon Ó Cuív, have also publicly toyed with the idea. Darragh O’Brien previously sai nothing should be “written off”, while Kevin O’Keeffe has suggest it’s “time has come to bite the bullet”.

Verdict: True. While there is no doubt that a majority of Fianna Fáil TDs and members back Micheál Martin’s strong opposition to a coalition with Sinn Féin, a sizeable number are open to at least discussing the idea.





CLAIM – Cuckoo funds only play a small part in the property market

Leo Varadkar has claimed: “Cuckoo funds only represent one to two per cent of property transactions”

FACT-CHECK by Environment Correspondent Caroline O’Doherty

Cuckoo funds are private investors - large institutional and corporate bodies – that buy up rental properties in large numbers, squeezing the individual homebuyer out of the market. Independent analyses of the property market concluded cuckoo funds were responsible for one in three of all such investments last year and 44pc of the value of all such deals.

VERDICT: FALSE. One ‘transaction’ may cover hundreds of apartments so only in the most literal sense of the word is it accurate to say that cuckoo funds only make up 1-2pc of transactions.





CLAIM – There’s €11bn to spend over the next five years

The first question to face the leaders in the debate was whether the parties were correct to base their manifesto promises on an assumption that the next government will have an extra €11bn to spend over the next five years.

FACT-CHECK by Head of News Kevin Doyle

There is a general consensus among the political parties that €11bn is a reasonable estimate for ‘new money’ that will be available up to 2025. In other words, this is money over and above the tax already collected by the State. The figure is based largely on estimates from the Department of Finance and assumes that the economy will continue to grow at a steady pace.

VERDICT: A leap of faith. The Department of Finance don’t have the best record in making multi-annual predictions. A global slowdown, a bad Brexit trade deal or a more local economic shock would quickly knock the exchequer returns off course. On the other hand, a good Brexit deal and strong foreign direct investment could see the fiscal space open up even more.





CLAIM - Micheal Martin said Fianna Fáil is the only party to promise €200m for the National Treatment Purchase Fund, a “proven way" to reduce waiting lists





FACT-CHECK by Health Correspondent Eilish O'Regan

The NTPF received €75m last year and it played a role on reducing surgical waiting lists to 66,353. It is less useful in reducing outpatient lists.

VERDICT: True.It is a safety valve. But it’s expensive and much of the money goes to private hospitals, not public hospitals.





CLAIM: There has been a "significant" drop in homelessness figures

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says we have seen a "significant" drop in homelessness figures in recent days

FACT-CHECK by Public Affairs Correspondent Amy Molloy

The latest data by the Department of Housing on Wednesday shows there were 9,713 people in emergency accommodation during the week of December 23-29th 2019.

This compares with 10,448 the previous month – a fall of 736.

VERDICT: Mostly true. While there has been a fall in numbers, whether 736 is "significant" is up for debate, considering there are still 9,713 people without a home. Homeless figures tend to fall every December as according to housing charities, landlords tend to delay evictions etc in the lead-up to Christmas.





CLAIM: The Social insurance fund is in surplus

When discussing pensions, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the social insurance fund is significantly in surplus

FACT-CHECK By Industry Correspondent Anne-Marie Walsh

There was a surplus of just under €3.9bn in the fund at the end of last year according to Department of Social Protection figures. However, an actuarial review in 2015 predicted a shortfall of €3.3bn by 2030 and €22.2bn in 2071.

VERDICT: Correct. However, an actuarial review in 2015 predicted a shortfall of €3.3bn by 2030 and €22.2bn in 2071.





CLAIM – Spending on HAP has reached €.5bn

Catherine Murphy has claimed: “We spent half a billion euro on HAP over the past year”.

FACT-CHECK by Environment Correspondent Caroline O’Doherty

The Housing Assistance Payment is a form of rent supplement and it was paid in respect of just over 48,000 homes rented from the private sector last year at a cost of €423m. An additional €80m was added to the fund for 2020 in last October’s budget to support an additional 15,700 tenancies.

VERDICT: Mostly TRUE. The €.5bn cited refers to the HAP budget for 2020 rather than last year’s spend.





CLAIM - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said more doctors were hired under the tenure of his government

FACT-CHECK by Health Correspondent Eilish O'Regan

Figures for the number of consultant posts in practice show 2,975 in 2016 and in 2019 this rose to 3,317.

VERDICT: True. But there are around 500 permanent posts unfilled. Several of those posts are filled by doctors not on the specialist register





CLAIM – House building has more than doubled since 2015

Leo Varadkar has claimed: “In 2015 fewer than 10,000 new homes were built. Last year it was about 21,500.”

FACT-CHECK by Environment Correspondent Caroline O’Doherty

The Taoiseach was arguing that the Rebuilding Ireland programme launched in 2016 when Fine Gael took over the housing brief is working. House building has increased over the period since, although the target was to have reached 25,000 new home completions – both public and private - by 2020 so it has yet to prove it can hit that level. Some analysts project the number this year will not exceed 23,000. There is also consensus among many analysts now that we need 35,000 new homes a year to meet growing demand.

VERDICT: TRUE. Fine Gael is correct to say that the number of new homes has increased substantially although those figures alone are not sufficient as a measure of Rebuilding Ireland’s success.





CLAIM – Ireland faces €7bn in fines for carbon emissions

Eamon Ryan claimed: “If we don’t cut emissions we face €7bn in fines from the EU”.

FACT-CHECK by Environment Correspondent Caroline O’Doherty

Ireland has obligations under EU law to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20pc by 2020 compared to 2005 levels. At last count, 2018, emissions fell just 0.2pc and that was due to the Moneypoint coal-burning electricity plant being offline for a time so there is a concern that no reduction at all will have been recorded in 2019. We therefore face fines for exceeding the target and/or the purchase of ‘carbon credits’ to make up the gap.

We know that for this year we face a fine of €125m and we have already banked €121m in carbon credits. That’s €246m that should keep us out of trouble this year. But we have a stiffer target of a 30pc reduction by 2030 which is already out of date and which the EU has agreed will need to rise to 50-55pc. That means multiples of this year’s fine if we don’t make drastic changes to our carbon record. Some analysts have put the total at €7bn by 2030.

VERDICT: Mostly TRUE. The figure is based on assumptions around our continued failure to reduce emissions, the cost of carbon credits and the EU’s appetite to impose fines.





CLAIM: Mental health budget suffered huge cuts while Labour was in government with Fine Gael

Mick Barry accused Brendan Howlin of cutting the mental health budget while in Government with Fine Gael.

FACT-CHECK by Health Correspondent Eilish O'Regan

The mental health budget was raided in 2012 to the tune of around €35m to bail out the HSE which had a an overspend of €365m

VERDICT:True. Mr Howlin argued the Government was in recession but the truth is this slowed the pace of growth in mental health services

Online Editors