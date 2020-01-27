General Election 2020 Leaders Debate: Our experts fact-check their claims

The seven party leaders joining Claire Byrne for the two hour live debate will be: Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald, Labour's Brendan Howlin, Solidarity/PBP's Richard Boyd Barrett, Green Party's Eamon Ryan and Social Democrats' Roísín Shortall.

But what will they be saying? And is there substance behind the claims? Our experts at Independent.ie will be fact-checking their claims live.

The debate will be available to watch live on RTÉ One, RTÉ News Now and worldwide on the RTÉ Player.

Online Editors