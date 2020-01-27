FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin has launched a stinging attack on Sinn Féin claiming the party is "extremely arrogant" to think his party and Fine Gael owe them a place in power.

FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin has launched a stinging attack on Sinn Féin claiming the party is "extremely arrogant" to think his party and Fine Gael owe them a place in power.

General Election 2020 Leaders Debate: Martin attacks on Sinn Féin as parties grilled on housing, pensions and crime

And he hit out at Sinn Féin's opposition to the Special Criminal Court (SCC), claiming the rival party hates it because it defeated the Provisional IRA in the South.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was under pressure to defend her party as she sustained attacks from both Mr Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael.

It came as seven parties leaders clashed on the RTÉ Claire Byrne Live Leaders’ Debate in the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

Both Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar have ruled out forming a government with Sinn Féin.

Ms McDonald called this "incredibly arrogant" and "obnoxious" saying it disregards the party's voters. She also said it's "deeply hypocritical" given that the other leaders "shake hands with Sinn Féin ministers in the North".

Fine Gael leader, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, during the seven way RTE leaders debate at the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) campus in Galway, Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story IRISH Election. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

She said her party would speak to everyone after the election.

Mr Varadkar said his opposition to Sinn Féin "isn’t anything personal" and is entirely based on policy and principle.

He claimed the party is "soft on crime and hard on taxes" and pointed out that Sinn Féin doesn't support the SCC which he said will be used to "lock up drug lords".

Mr Martin went further saying: "I would say SF extremely arrogant to say we or Fine Gael owe them a place in power. We don’t."

He added: "They hate the Special Criminal Court because it defeated the Provisional IRA in the Republic."

He also argued that the role of the Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle "can't be glossed over" and he claimed that "unelected people" dictate policy to the party’s politicians.

Ms McDonald was asked by host Ms Byrne if she has taken a pledge to take all directions from the Ard Comhairle.

The Sinn Féin leader insisted the Ard Comhairle is "not some shadowy unelected entity".

She said it's elected at the Ard Fheis and claimed it's "no different to the GAA".

Mr Martin insisted it's "fundamentally different".

HOUSING

On housing, Mr Martin said young people are saving with “great difficulty” but they need help.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin said Fianna Fail hollowed out the ability of local authorities to build house. Mr Howlin said social houses should be built on public land and his party would build 80,000 new homes.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted everyone to be able to buy their own home. He said lots of people could afford a mortgage but cannot save because of high rents. The Taoiseach said Fine Gael is building new homes and social housing and will continue to do so if returned to power.

Mr Martin said the Taoiseach promised the “exact same thing four years ago” and he was “promising the same thing again” .

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said he would contract private developers to build homes on public land. He said he would pull in every single resource to tackle the housing crisis.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, during the seven way RTE leaders debate at the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) campus in Galway, Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story IRISH Election. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ms McDonald said there was a housing “emergency” and said the country needed the biggest house building programme that the “state had ever seen”.

The Sinn Fein leader said housing schemes being offered by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil “sound great” but will “only push up prices”.

She called for action for renters who are being “fleeced by run away rents” adding that Sinn Féin would freeze rents for three years.

Mr Howlin and Ms Shortall also said they would freeze rents.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall said large scale tracks of land are being hoarded by site owners.

People Before Profit member Richard Boyd Barrett received a round of applause for saying the government should not sell off land to developers like it did through Nama. Mr Boyd Barrett said a “stigma” had been created around social housing.

Solidarity People Before Profit politician Richard Boyd Barrett, during the seven way RTE leaders debate at the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) campus in Galway, Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. Niall Carson/PA Wire

He said publicly owned banks are “racketeering” on the back of people who are trying to buy homes at high mortgage rates.

Ms McDonald said the country needs a government that acts in the common good to solve the housing crisis.

Mr Ryan said improved public planning was needed before new housing was built. Ms McDonald said for four years Mr Martin claimed he had secured housing budgets during his budget negotiations with Fine Gael.

“You have allowed the situation to get to this point that people were degraded by this crisis,” Ms McDonald said.

Mr Varadkar said we need “housing for everyone” including social, affordable and private housing.

He told Mr Martin that Fine Gael had to “clean up the appalling mess” Fianna Fáil made of the economy when they took office.

CRIME

On justice and crime the leaders were asked if they would reopen rural garda stations that were closed over the last decade.

Mr Martin offered no commitment on that and said he would be more interested in restoring community gardaí saying they're the lynchpin of tackling rural crime.

Mr Howlin said communities like Drogheda that have seen serious crime want gardaí to be visible in their areas.

Mr Ryan recalled the words of the first garda commissioner Michael Staines who said: “The Garda Síochána will succeed not by force of arms or numbers, but by their moral authority as servants of the people”.

The Green Party leader stressed the importance of community gardaí and investment in technology.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael don't intend to reopen any rural garda stations but added: "We won't close any more".

He said more staff and gardaí are needed and his party will ensure 700 are recruited every year.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the decriminalisation of drugs and the first TV debate where he hesitated when asked if he himself had taken illegal drugs.

The Taoiseach quipped: "I’ll try to avoid a long pause this time".

Mr Varadkar who previously confirmed that he smoked cannabis in his college years said Fine Gael wouldn't go as far as decriminalising drugs.

However, he also said his party would focus on a health and education approach saying it's not a good idea to give a young person a criminal conviction for possessing small quantities of drugs.

More to follow...

Online Editors