Former climate change minister Denis Naughten commits to running a poster-free campaign

Former climate change minister Denis Naughten has ramped up pressure on environmentally conscience general election candidates by pledging to run a poster-free campaign.

Mr Naughten said the material used to make election posters takes "several hundred years" to decompose and he planned to run without using any in acknowledgement of the serious situation facing the environment.

"I want to make a clear statement of intent in relation to my determination to try to reduce the amount of plastic being generated rather than just soundbites," he told the Irish Independent.

He said it would be "disingenuous" to ask businesses and supermarkets to reduce plastic if he was not doing so himself.

