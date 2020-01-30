Fionnán Sheahan: 'Saoirse McHugh must be a nutter'

A minister says the Greens are full of nutters.

She’s a Green, for starters.

Going around the place stoking up angst about a climate crisis, saying it’s backed by science.

Nuts.

Then the Mayo candidate has got dissenting views from party policy on carbon tax of all things.

She thinks she can influence thinking from the inside, rather than just ranting on Twitter like everyone else.

Nuts.

McHugh, in her naivety thinks the Greens shouldn’t be walking blindly into government and she isn’t in favour of just propping up Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil without a meaningful implementation of policies she describes as an “equitable, progressive and fair programme for government”.

Nuts.

She is presumptuous enough to think we need more young people in the Dáil, when everyone knows the nation craves more male, pale and stale TDs.

Nuts.

She has notions too, proposing that opposition parties would organise themselves into a Shadow Cabinet to hold ministers to account more effectively.

Imagine a politician engaging in independent thinking and proposing a highly pragmatic way to change the operation of the Dáil debates.

Nuts.

To win a seat, McHugh would have to take out the Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil duopoly in Mayo.

Sure, there’s no chance of disrupting the periodical carve up. She may as well not run.

Nuts.

The Greens got half a per cent in Mayo in the last general election, when Fine Gael got 51pc and Fianna Fáil got 28pc.

In the local elections, the Greens got one per cent in the whole of the county, while Fine Gael got 37pc and Fianna Fáil got 30pc.

A McHugh win in Mayo wouldn’t be a Green wave, it would be a Green tsunami.

Severe waves have hit the Mullet Peninsula over the centuries, where Sinn Féin’s Rose Conway-Walsh is based. If there’s going to be a shock in Mayo, it’s more likely to come from there based on the polls.

And yet McHugh is capturing the imagination as she represents the freedom of youth and something refreshingly different.

She bounced on to the scene in the European elections by taking on Peter Casey, although she came up short on winning a seat. The 51,000 votes showed she won admirers.

Let’s not get too carried away.

She’s not quite Ireland’s answer to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the groundbreaking Congresswoman who has taken Washington by storm and rewritten the rulebook.

Nor is she our Greta Thunberg, although she is a young woman taking a stand against the odds.

She’s not even the Greens rising female star, a title being attached to Niamh Hourigan, their finance spokesman from Dublin Central, who is far more capable at articulating party policy.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan gets asked if McHugh is “another head-the-ball” and will be “trouble”.

In old school politics, yeah, the candidate who has a mind of their own and is passionate about making a difference is the nutter.

Better off to stick with what you know.

Fine Gael is running a fellah who played football for the county, Alan Dillon.

Grand lad, not saying anything to offend anyone.

He has no track record as a political activist, he didn’t even run in the local elections last year, but he captained Mayo and has a couple of All-Stars.

He’ll fit in fine on the backbenches and not bother anyone.

The Fine Gael backbenchers are the same lads who kept quiet for two years when one of their own, Dara Murphy, didn’t show up because he was double-jobbing in Europe.

They sat there and said nothing.

None of that auld independent thinking lark.

Just sit there and push the button the way you’re told on a Thursday afternoon.

Or if you’re in Fianna Fáil, someone else will vote for you.

Lisa Chambers is running for Fianna Fáil in Mayo.

Along with an all too high number of her party colleagues, she has voted for TDs who weren’t even in the Dail Chamber.

Never mind the Constitution, respect for the primacy of parliament or any of that.

Chambers used to possess the idealism of youth.

She was one of Fianna Fáil’s outspoken young activists who called for Bertie Ahern to be kicked out of the party after the Mahon Tribunal findings, who the former Taoiseach’s brother Noel Ahern labelled “child soldiers with Uzis”, which is kind of another way of saying nutters.

Fine Gael minister John-Paul Phelan says the Greens are full of “nutters”.

Not Fine Gael where TDs take compo claims after falling off swings and get legal advice from prospective future Ministers for Justice.

Not Fine Gael where candidates get picked despite their views on asylum seekers or people with autism.

Not Fine Gael where ministers are so superior they don’t see the need to explain commemorations or pensions to people.

Nah, none of them are nutters.

Almost a decade ago, another unconventional opposition TD was branded a nutter.

Clare Daly went on to become one of the most influential politicians of the last decade.

A couple of Garda Commissioners and Ministers for Justice later and nobody is calling her nuts now.

And she didn’t show utter disregard for parliament, like Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have in recent months.

Last month, 75 years ago, the bold General Anthony McAuliffe lead the besieged US 101st Airborne Division at Bastogne, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge.

The prevailing military wisdom was when surrounded by superior forces, you surrender to avoid a slaughter.

When his German counterpart, General Heinrich Freiherr von Lüttwitz, a noble Prussian aristocrat, sought surrender or slaughter, McAuliffe’s one-word response was “Nuts”, translated as ‘go to hell’.

McAuliffe tore up the rule book.

Voters in this election are threatening to do the same.

The most striking aspect of the string of opinion polls is the one in two voters who are steadfastly refusing to back the Civil War parties.

They were promised ‘New Politics’ and didn’t get it.

Now they’re threatening to bring it in themselves.

The floating voters in this general election were presented with the Hobson’s choice of more of Fine Gael or more of Fianna Fáil.

Their response: “Nuts.”

The nutters should take the intended insult from the establishment as a compliment.

Maybe we need the nutters, they can’t be any worse than the clowns already there.

Online Editors