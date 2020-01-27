Fine Gael accused of 'Trump-style' attacks on Fianna Fáil

FINE Gael has been accused of "Trump-style" attacks after it published a version of the Fianna Fáil manifesto with the slogan 'no costings, no credibility'.

Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath made the criticism claiming it's a sign that Fine Gael is becoming "increasingly desperate" as the election campaign goes on.

He insisted that Fianna Fáil's manifesto is fully costed and "we stand over all aspects of it".

Mr McGrath said the details will be published today.

He added: "I think what we're seeing from Fine Gael now is Project Fear.

"I think they are becoming increasingly desperate that their message is not resonating with the Irish people."

He claimed complaints about "the failure of Fine Gael to tackle the housing crisis to deal with the crisis in access to health, to deal with the issue of insurance reform and the cost of living" are the issues being raised on the doors.

And he added: "I don't think the public really buy this, Trump-style operation fear that Fine Gael are now engaging in."

Mr McGrath was speaking as he published his party's proposals for tackling insurance costs.

They include holding a "crisis summit" with stakeholders including the insurance industry and the setting up of a Garda Fraud Unit.

The party also promises to increase the penalties for fraudulent claims and to work to establishing a "fully functioning Europe-wide single insurance market" to allow consumers to shop around for better deals.

