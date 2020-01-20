Fianna Fáil is just two points ahead of Fine Gael in the race to lead the next government, according to the latest opinion.

Fianna Fáil just two points ahead of Fine Gael in latest opinion poll

Micheal Martin’s party’s support has remained unchanged at 25pc.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s party support has plummeted six points to 23pc.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein is up seven points to 21pc meaning Mary Lou McDonald’s party is just two points behind Fine Gael.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll is sure to lead to more calls from Sinn Féin for Ms McDonald to be included in live televised election debates due to take place during the campaign.

Support for the Green Party remains unchanged at 8pc.

The Labour party is down one point to 8pc, Solidarity-People Before Profit is up one to 2pc, Social Democrats are also up one to 2pc, Independents4Change are down one to 1pc and the Independent Alliance is unchanged at 1pc.

Independents are also unchanged on 10pc, while others up one to 3pc.

The poll was taken between Thursday, February 16 and Saturday, February 18 and was conducted face-to-face among 1,200 adults at 120 locations in every constituency.

The accuracy level is estimated at plus or minus 2.8 per cent.

Online Editors