Fianna Fail is seeking an investigation by the State’s ethic watchdog into Fine Gael’s use of State funding and Government events during the election campaign.

Fianna Fail is seeking an investigation by the State’s ethic watchdog into Fine Gael’s use of State funding and Government events during the election campaign.

Fianna Fáil call for probe into Fine Gael's use of State funding during election campaign

The party’s public expenditure spokesperson Barry Cowen said he plans to write to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) to request an immediate investigation into an event involving Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Mr Cowen said the Taoiseach used the event, which was organised by Irish Development Authority (IDA), to directly attack Fianna Fáil and his other political opponents.

“Today we have seen Fine Gael abuse the separation between State and political party activities, Mr Cowen said.

“The Taoiseach used his appearance at an IDA event this morning to make party-political comments in a highly inappropriate attempt to score points for his party,” he added.

At the event Mr Cook was given an award noting the 40th anniversary of Apple setting up their business in Ireland.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is presented with the inaugural IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking in the National Concert Hall, Mr Varadkar criticised his “opponents” who say they will “tear up” the National Broadband Plan.

“Don’t believe them, they’re not going to do that and they’re not going to get in anyway so it doesn’t matter,” he added.

Speaking after the event, the Taoiseach said there was a “real and serious risk” of Fianna Fail running the next government and he said this would “end in tears”.

“We all know every single time Fianna Fail gets into office, twice in my lifetime alone, within a few years they wrecked the economy,” he said. “And we know what that leads to; it leads to unemployment, it leads to forced emigration, it leads to people losing their homes, it leads to major cutbacks in investment in areas like health and housing, for example,” he added

Mr Cowen said there was a “worrying pattern” of Fine Gael using state funding for their own political ends.

“It comes after what appears to be a significant increase in advertising, branded by the government and paid for by the taxpayer, in a bid to win over voters,” he said.

“Fianna Fáil will be writing to the Standards in Public Office Commission to request an investigation into these matters,” he added.

Yesterday, Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary criticised the placement of an advertisement by ‘The Government of Ireland’ on the front page of a Sunday newspaper noting the increase in the minimum wage.

“Unfortunately Fine Gael hasn’t learned from its mistakes and now its back splashing taxpayers’ cash on more advertising in a cynical attempt to win over people,” Mr Calleary said.

Online Editors