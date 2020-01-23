FG promising crackdown on influencers who don't disclose ads or sponsored content

FINE Gael are promising a crackdown on social media influencers who don't fully disclose ads or sponsored content.

Under the plans the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) would take a more active enforcement role to ensure there is transparency about the relationship between influencers and brands.

The plans come as Fine Gael set out it's policies for protecting children online.

There has been a massive growth of influencers on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat where they can make lucrative incomes by promoting make-up, fashion and travel destinations on behalf of major companies.

Blogging currently falls under the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) code which outlines how hashtags like #ad, #spon and #workwith should be used to identify such content.

Fine Gael are seeking to toughen up the regime for influencers.

The party's Dublin West candidate Emer Currie outlined the policy this afternoon saying that Fine Gael will "ensure social media influencers are properly regulated, recognising their increasing power with consumers."

The CCPC will be required to "take a more active enforcement role and ensure that there is full disclosure in relation to partnerships, sponsorships and other advertising relationships between media influencers and brands."

She added: "Social media influencers are a key part of the marketing landscape now and we must ensure that they meet the same standards we expect elsewhere."

Ms Currie was at the launch of the election pledges with constituency running mate, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Communications Minister Richard Bruton.

Mr Varadkar said his party is committed to online safety, particularly for children and he claimed that the planned Digital Safety Commissioner will "end the era of self-regulation among social media companies".

He said it will have robust powers including financial penalties for companies that breach the rules.

Mr Bruton said Fine Gael will reform the law by passing legislation to tackle harrassment including stalking, 'upskirt' photos, and revenge pornography.

It was the Labour Party's Brendan Howlin who first put forward legislation on revenge porn, with the proposals forming the basis for the Fine Gael-led government's planned legislation on the issue.

Online Editors