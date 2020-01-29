FF and FG attack 'dangerous' Sinn Féin pledges on economy

Despite the latest polls suggesting the party could make significant gains in the General Election, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil say they would refuse any coalition with Sinn Féin.

Last night, senior figures in both parties suggested the Sinn Féin proposals on tax and the economy had pushed it even further from power.

They were shocked by Sinn Féin’s pledge to introduce €19bn in new taxes over five years that mostly target businesses. Sinn Féin also said it would remove one million people from the tax base by abolishing USC on all earnings up to €30,000. Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said it was the “most dangerous manifesto” he had seen the party publish.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Sinn Féin had not budgeted for a rainy day fund which was essential as the country prepared to deal with the potential economic impact of Brexit.

"Sinn Féin clearly does not believe it is prudent to plan for the future in this way," he added.

Along with promising €1.2bn in USC cuts, Sinn Féin said it would abolish the local property tax at a cost of €485m.

It will also spend €300m giving every tenant a month of rent relief.

To fund its spending and tax cut promises, Sinn Féin said it will target multinational companies with €722m of taxes and hit employers hiring anyone earning more than €100,000 with €532m in PRSI charges.

It will also increase commercial stamp duty by 12.5pc and end the corporation tax breaks for the banks.

But unlike other parties, Sinn Féin is ruling out any carbon tax increases in the coming years "in the absence of viable alternatives".

Mr McGrath said the changes to corporation tax would "undoubtedly damage" Ireland's attractiveness as a place for foreign direct investment.

"They are dangerously lowering the tax base and making us very exposed to corporation tax receipts which will very likely tumble if Sinn Féin was to come into government as it seems determined to make Ireland a less attractive place to do business," he said.

"I hope middle Ireland recognises that these are false promises that don't add up and will end up costing jobs and ordinary people will end up paying the price," he added.

At the party's manifesto launch, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said cutting USC was the "right thing to do" because it will give "families and workers a break".

"Far from narrowing or reducing the tax base you can see from our overall suite of proposals there is additional revenue coming in the State," Mr Doherty said.

He also noted that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil made significant commitments to reduce USC ahead of the 2016 General Election.

Separately, Mary Lou McDonald's party promised to abolish the Help-to-Buy scheme, which allows first-time buyers to claim back €20,000 in tax from the cost of a new house.

Sinn Féin said the scheme will be replaced with "public and affordable housing".

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have committed to expanding the scheme, and around 16,400 people have received payments to date.

Sinn Féin said it will begin a €6.5bn house-building programme, with 20,000 public homes built every year for the next five years if in power.

The party will also enact legislation to cap rents at €1,500 through a refundable tax credit.

Rents will be frozen for the next three years and after that they will be linked to the consumer price index.

The Central Bank would be given new powers to cap mortgage interest rates, which the party claims is in compliance with EU rules.

Sinn Féin said it will set a date for ending long-term homelessness if in government. However, it will only name the date after it consults with local authorities and homelessness charities.

It has promised to invest an extra €4.5bn in current health spending and €1.58bn for capital investment.

It also committed to spending €455m on rolling out free GP care for all citizens within five years.

The party is pledging to reverse the rise in the pension age from 66 back to 65 at a cost of €368m a year, which it says will be paid for out of the social insurance fund.

